49ers' Brock Purdy plans to undergo elbow surgery on Feb. 22, expected to be ready for training camp

Published: Feb 08, 2023 at 03:26 PM
The timeline is set for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to undergo surgery on his injured elbow.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 and plans to have surgery to repair his torn UCL on the 22nd, per sources informed of the decision.

Purdy injured his elbow early in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when his arm was hit attempting to pass. Following backup Josh Johnson's concussion, Purdy returned to the lineup but couldn't throw effectively, leading to the blowout loss that ended the Niners' season.

The Niners anticipated a six-month rehab recovery after Purdy suffered the UCL injury.

The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy showed potential in Kyle Shanahan's scheme, winning his first seven starts, including two playoff games, before suffering the injury.

With Jimmy Garoppolo set to move on, the Niners QB room will include Purdy and former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. If both young signal-callers are healthy, we could see an intriguing training camp battle for the starting gig.

