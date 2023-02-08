49ers' Brock Purdy plans to undergo elbow surgery on Feb. 22, expected to be ready for training camp

Purdy injured his elbow early in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when his arm was hit attempting to pass. Following backup Josh Johnson's concussion, Purdy returned to the lineup but couldn't throw effectively, leading to the blowout loss that ended the Niners' season.

The Niners anticipated a six-month rehab recovery after Purdy suffered the UCL injury.

The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy showed potential in Kyle Shanahan's scheme, winning his first seven starts, including two playoff games, before suffering the injury.