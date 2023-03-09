OT Mike McGlinchey understands 49ers likely unable to re-sign him, ready for free agency

Monday kicks off the unofficial start of free agency, with unrestricted free agents able to negotiate deals during a two-day window that opens at noon ET. At 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the official free-agency period begins.

The 49ers currently have less than $6.5 million in salary-cap space, according to Over The Cap. Their highest-paid player also happens to play offensive tackle: Trent Williams. Last season, McGlinchey played on his fifth-year option, earning $10.88 million.

At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, 49ers GM John Lynch also seemed to understand the reality of the situation of keeping McGlinchey.

"Could (McGlinchey) miss his market? Sure," Lynch said. "Then would we be interested? Of course we would. But I don't see that happening. I see him being a coveted player."

McGlinchey said that Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have spoken with him on the matter, which likely is why all parties appear to be on the same page.

"Obviously it's something that was expected. The writing was kind of on the wall a little bit in that regard," McGlinchey said. "John and Kyle both had conversations with me before I left the building. It was something we all kind of expected.

"It's definitely a tough deal. We have a lot of great players in the 49ers organization, which is why we've been good for the last five years, and it makes it hard to afford everybody. We have a Hall of Fame (tackle) -- and maybe the greatest to play the tackle position -- on our team already. It's hard to imagine them paying top dollar for both."

The 49ers selected McGlinchey No. 9 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's started 75 games -- 69 in the regular season, six more in the playoffs -- since joining the team. He predominantly has played right tackle in San Francisco.