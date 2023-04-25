Around the NFL

49ers GM John Lynch on trade calls for QB Trey Lance: 'I think there's a lot of smoke'

Published: Apr 25, 2023 at 09:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers have fielded calls regarding potential trades of first-round quarterback Trey Lance, but general manager John Lynch insisted Monday that talks haven't gotten that deep.

"Yeah, I think there's a lot of smoke really," he said Monday, via the team's official transcript. "It hasn't been extremely active, and it's not like we've put it out there that, 'Hey, we're taking offers for Trey, call 1-800 to,' that's not been the process. People's job in this is to ask questions. Has that happened on a couple occasions? Sure. It hasn't been that substantive and like I said, we're focused as is Trey on his ability to compete and play an integral role on this team. Last year we needed five and so we value every single one of those guys. And we're excited about our group. We really are."

Related Links

Brock Purdy's play down the stretch of the 2022 campaign thrust Lance's future with the club into question. Purdy's UCL surgery, which won't allow him to throw until June, also adds uncertainty to the Niners' QB situation. Trading Lance would put newly signed Sam Darnold into a fort-holding role until Purdy was fully healthy.

With smoke blowing ahead of this week's draft, Lynch said he plans for Lance to be part of the 49ers' QB room in 2023.

"I expect Trey to be here and we're excited about Trey's ability to compete and what he can do for our franchise just as we were when we drafted Trey," he said. "And I think the only thing that's changed this offseason is that Trey's gone and got himself healthy. He was injured last year. He's done a really good job of doing that. He's done some different things in terms of his training this offseason. He's very encouraged by that. And we'll see when we get an opportunity to get out there on the field with him, but we have every reason to be encouraged as well."

San Francisco invested a lot to trade up to draft Lance in 2021 and has seen little return. The 22-year-old has appeared in eight games over two seasons. He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 of the 2022 campaign.

Over the weekend, Lance had no comment when asked about trade rumors, noting that he's preparing to battle for reps this offseason.

"Trey and I have talked and we're on the same page and Trey knows exactly where the situation is," Lynch said of the QB. "His mindset is all about competing and I think that's exactly where his mindset should be. We're excited about the position he's put himself in with the work he's done this offseason to number one, get healthy, number two, improve upon some things that he really wanted to improve upon. And we don't get to watch all of his workouts. I've got a good view. He's definitely excited and I think he has reason to be, so yes, there has been good communication and we're excited about Trey's ability to go compete for a job."

Despite Lynch's statements, rumors regarding Lance's future are likely to continue as we inch toward the draft Thursday and into Friday. If a team antes up an offer the Niners find worthy, they could cut bait and move on with Purdy and Darnold. If Lance remains a member of the 49ers next week, then the focus can turn to a potential training camp battle for the starting gig.

Related Content

news

La'el Collins sees Jonah Williams back with Bengals despite trade request: 'We're going to be deep'

The Bengals signed Orlando Brown in free agency this offseason to be their long-term LT. That move put former first-round pick Jonah Williams on the move. Former starting RT La'el Collins brushed aside questions about Williams' request.

news

Steelers WR Allen Robinson after being traded from Rams: 'I have a lot of football left in me'

New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson says he still has "a lot of football left" after a subpar season with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

2023 NFL Draft trade tracker: Full details on every draft-related move since start of the new league year

NFL.com provides a one-stop shop for tracking every draft-related trade made since the start of the 2023 league year on March 15.

news

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles on LB Devin White: 'We know we're not trading him'

Despite linebacker Devin White requesting a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles says he expects the Pro Bowler to be with the team when the season starts.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco doesn't think Austin Ekeler situation will alter draft plans

As Austin Ekeler remains on the team despite requesting a trade, the Chargers' 2023 NFL Draft plans remain unchanged by their back's hopes of a bigger payday and a new landing spot.

news

Panthers Pro Bowl edge Brian Burns undergoes ankle surgery, expected back by training camp

Panthers Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns recently underwent ankle surgery, but is expected to be available for training camp, Carolina announced Monday.

news

2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Monday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

There is no indication of what the Houston Texans will do with the No. 2 overall pick, which could shake up the entire first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Packers agree to trade four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to Jets

Green Bay and New York are finalizing a trade sending to send QB Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

GM Ran Carthon says Titans have not received trade calls for RB Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon continues to reiterate there is no truth to the rumors of star RB Derrick Henry being traded.

news

Giants agree to deal with free-agent DT A'Shawn Robinson

Veteran defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on new deal: 'Money is nice, championships are better'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt's rapid ascension to the elite tier of signal-callers landed him a lavish contract last week, yet he's not spending this week counting his dollars. "Money is nice," Hurts said Monday. "Championships are better."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE