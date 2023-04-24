49ers QB Trey Lance has 'no information' on trade speculation: 'I got no comment on that'

Lance could be a cheaper option for teams that aren't in love with this year's crop of quarterbacks. And with former 49ers coaches and front office staff in places with future needs at the quarterback spot -- like Tennessee and Houston -- rumors could be aplenty this week.

Lance is also returning from his own season-ending injury, which required two surgeries. He told McFeely that he's been fully cleared for a little over a month.

"Last year I played the one game in Chicago and then got hurt, so it was kind of over before it even got started. But I am just excited for this year," Lance said. "This offseason, just focusing on getting better. Focusing on getting these guys better in the locker room and just being a great teammate, a great leader."