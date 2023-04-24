49ers QB Trey Lance has 'no information' on trade speculation: 'I got no comment on that'

Trey Lance rumors could pick up ahead of the draft after it became public knowledge that the San Francisco 49ers have fielded calls for the former No. 3 overall pick.
Attending his alma mater, North Dakota State's final spring practice this weekend, where his younger brother plays, Lance rebuffed questions about trade speculation and his future in San Francisco.
Lance could be a cheaper option for teams that aren't in love with this year's crop of quarterbacks. And with former 49ers coaches and front office staff in places with future needs at the quarterback spot -- like Tennessee and Houston -- rumors could be aplenty this week.
Brock Purdy is in line to regain the starting job after his stellar end-of-season run whenever he's healthy. However, the fact that he can't throw until June complicates Lance's future. The Niners signed veteran Sam Darnold this offseason, who could be a placeholder if the team finds a viable trade partner for Lance.
Lance is also returning from his own season-ending injury, which required two surgeries. He told McFeely that he's been fully cleared for a little over a month.
"Last year I played the one game in Chicago and then got hurt, so it was kind of over before it even got started. But I am just excited for this year," Lance said. "This offseason, just focusing on getting better. Focusing on getting these guys better in the locker room and just being a great teammate, a great leader."
The question ahead of the draft is whether that offseason work will occur in Santa Clara or a new locale.