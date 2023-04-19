Around the NFL

49ers receiving trade calls for former first-round QB Trey Lance

Published: Apr 19, 2023 at 09:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers have fielded calls regarding former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Niners have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for Lance, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that the conversations have resulted from San Francisco fielding the calls, not making them.

With former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in line for the starting gig in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, it's not surprising clubs are checking in on Lance's availability, particularly if they can get him for pennies on the dollar.

Related Links

San Francisco traded up to the No. 3 overall pick prior to the 2021 draft to select Lance, giving up three first-round picks.

Lance played sparingly as a rookie, appearing in six games with two starts. He entered 2022 as the starter but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Purdy's emergence made Lance's future in San Francisco uncertain. However, Purdy's elbow injury overshadows any potential trade of the former No. 3 pick. Rapoport noted the Niners would want to make sure Purdy's rehab continues smoothly and that no trade is imminent.

With Purdy unable to throw until June and Shanahan indicating last month that the QB might not be ready for the start of the season, it complicates the timing of any trade of Lance.

The Niners signed Sam Darnold this offseason as insurance, with Lance and Purdy dealing with injuries entering 2023.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Desmond Ridder on Falcons' starting quarterback job: Mindset is to 'take it and run with it'

The Falcons handed the starting QB job to Desmond Ridder late last season and have since talked up the second-year signal-caller as their 2023 starter. Ridder said Tuesday his intent the entire time was to run away with the starting gig whenever given a chance.

news

Deshaun Watson feels 'night and day' difference after year in Cleveland: 'I'm ahead of the game'

The Browns are banking on Deshaun Watson improving in Year 2 in the system. Watson said Tuesday that the year in Cleveland has made a big difference.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott on taking over defensive play-calling in 2023: 'It feels natural'

With defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stepping down, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is "excited" to be calling defensive plays this upcoming season.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Dallas possibly drafting RB Bijan Robinson: 'You never know'

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says "you never know" on the team possibly drafting Texas running back prospect Bijan Robinson.

news

QB Jared Goff on buzz of Lions being NFC North favorites: 'I don't believe there are any favorites to win anything in April'

There's plenty of hope and hype surrounding the Detroit Lions, but QB Jared Goff is quick to point out that nothing's won or lost in April.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen admits he'll need 'to adapt and change' his playing style: 'Get down, slide and live to fight another down'

The soon-to-be-27-year-old Bills QB Josh Allen admitted that he'll likely have to soften his hard-charging playing style as he enters his sixth NFL season.

news

Browns CB Greg Newsome II 'mad' at rumors he requested trade: 'I truly adore Cleveland'

Browns CB Greg Newsome II is still irritated by the erroneous report that framed him as a malcontent who requested a trade and made it known Tuesday how much Cleveland means to him.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans on 'making a comeback' to NFL, details cause of cardiac arrest

Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday provided details to reporters on the cause of his cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and confirmed that he plans on "making a comeback to the NFL."

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says club has not made decision on No. 1 overall pick yet

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer insists the club has yet to decide on the No. 1 overall selection. Speaking to the media Tuesday for a pre-draft press conference, Fitterer said the team had clarity on its options but hadn't reached a consensus with their board not yet finalized.

news

Steelers finalizing trade to acquire Rams WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson's time in Los Angeles looks to be over after roughly one year. The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire the veteran wide receiver from the Rams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE