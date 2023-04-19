49ers receiving trade calls for former first-round QB Trey Lance

San Francisco traded up to the No. 3 overall pick prior to the 2021 draft to select Lance, giving up three first-round picks.

Lance played sparingly as a rookie, appearing in six games with two starts. He entered 2022 as the starter but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Purdy's emergence made Lance's future in San Francisco uncertain. However, Purdy's elbow injury overshadows any potential trade of the former No. 3 pick. Rapoport noted the Niners would want to make sure Purdy's rehab continues smoothly and that no trade is imminent.

With Purdy unable to throw until June and Shanahan indicating last month that the QB might not be ready for the start of the season, it complicates the timing of any trade of Lance.