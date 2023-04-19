49ers receiving trade calls for former first-round QB Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have fielded calls regarding former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Niners have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for Lance, per sources informed of the situation.
Rapoport added that the conversations have resulted from San Francisco fielding the calls, not making them.
With former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in line for the starting gig in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, it's not surprising clubs are checking in on Lance's availability, particularly if they can get him for pennies on the dollar.
San Francisco traded up to the No. 3 overall pick prior to the 2021 draft to select Lance, giving up three first-round picks.
Lance played sparingly as a rookie, appearing in six games with two starts. He entered 2022 as the starter but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
Purdy's emergence made Lance's future in San Francisco uncertain. However, Purdy's elbow injury overshadows any potential trade of the former No. 3 pick. Rapoport noted the Niners would want to make sure Purdy's rehab continues smoothly and that no trade is imminent.
With Purdy unable to throw until June and Shanahan indicating last month that the QB might not be ready for the start of the season, it complicates the timing of any trade of Lance.
The Niners signed Sam Darnold this offseason as insurance, with Lance and Purdy dealing with injuries entering 2023.