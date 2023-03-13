Around the NFL

QB Sam Darnold, 49ers agree to terms on one-year deal

Published: Mar 13, 2023 at 07:09 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Sam Darnold's latest destination is an interesting one.

Darnold has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

The 49ers needed some clarity at quarterback with injuries to Trey Lance and Brock Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo signing with the Raiders.

Darnold, 25, is now joining his third NFL team. He was a first-round pick (third overall) of the New York Jets in 2018, starting 38 games there and struggling before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. Darnold started 11 games that season before losing his job down the stretch.

But prior to a two-interception performance in the season finale last year, Darnold arguably had one of the best five-game stretches of his career for the Panthers, throwing for 1,100 yards, seven TDs and one interception, while also running for two scores.

In San Francisco, Darnold will provide insurance with Lance coming off a broken ankle suffered last September and Purdy recovering from his recent elbow surgery. Although Lance is expected to be cleared to work this offseason, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan likely felt the need to add another veteran QB to lighten Lance's workload for offseason workouts as he regains his health.

Related Content

news

Browns signing former Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson to four-year, $57M contract

Cleveland is expected to sign former Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year, $57 million deal with $27.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night.

news

Seahawks expected to sign former Broncos DT Dre'Mont Jones to three-year, $51 million deal

Seattle is expected to sign defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jones is receiving a three-year, $51 million contract, NFL Network's James Palmer added.

news

Vikings signing former Saints DE Marcus Davenport to 1-year, $13M deal

Minnesota is signing former New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport to a one-year deal worth $13 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

news

QB Jameis Winston returning to Saints on one-year, $8M max deal

Jameis Winston and the Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with a max value of $8 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Texans expected to sign ex-49ers DB Jimmie Ward

The Houston Texans are expected to sign former 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Broncos, former Cardinals DE Zach Allen agree to 3-year, $45.75M deal

The Broncos and former Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen have reached an agreement on a three-year, $45.75 million deal with $32.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Eagles' proposal to allow players to wear No. 0 among nine rule-change submissions

As part of the league's annual process of submissions, the Philadelphia Eagles proposed a rule change that would allow players to wear No. 0 as a jersey number, the league announced Monday in its 2023 playing rules, bylaw and resolution proposals submitted by clubs.

news

Dolphins signing former Titans LB David Long to two-year, $11M contract

The Miami Dolphins are signing ex-Titans LB David Long to a two-year, $11 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

news

Buccaneers re-signing cornerback Jamel Dean

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing cornerback Jamel Dean, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

Steelers signing three-time All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson to two-year, $14 million deal

The Steelers are signing former Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per a source.

news

Falcons signing former Bengals safety Jessie Bates to four-year, $64.02M contract

The Falcons are signing former Bengals safety Jessie Bates to a four-year, $64.02 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE