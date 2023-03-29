Niners CEO Jed York 'wouldn't change anything' about drafting QB Trey Lance: 'It's not his fault'

Despite Lance's limited action, 49ers CEO Jed York said Tuesday he doesn't regret the move to draft the quarterback.

"I wouldn't change anything that we've made about the decision with Trey," York said at the Annual League Meeting, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I think Trey has a chance to be great. But it's a bonus when you get somebody at the end of the seventh round that ends up coming in and being very impactful for your team."

York noted that it's not Lance's fault he hasn't been on the field, suggesting that the cost-controlled nature of the rookie contract still has value to the club.

"You can't worry about, well, Trey hasn't played as many games as we would've liked," York said. "It's not his fault. He got injured.

"When you look at when we drafted him, we wanted to make sure we had a young quarterback on a rookie contract that allows you to be able to say, 'All right, Javon (Hargrave) is kind of a bonus.'"