Brock Purdy to attend 49ers offseason workouts, on track in recovery from elbow surgery

Published: Apr 17, 2023 at 08:39 AM
Kevin Patra

The San Francisco 49ers are one of 26 NFL clubs starting offseason workouts Monday, with quarterback Brock Purdy expected to be among those reporting for duty.

Purdy, who underwent elbow surgery on March 10 to repair his right UCL, said late last week that he plans to participate in the voluntary offseason program.

"Just being back around the guys, continue my rehab and get after the playbook," he told The Athletic. "So it will be simple in that regard."

For the former seventh-round pick, who impressed down the stretch and led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game, reporting to San Francisco is a positive sign his rehab is on track after surgery was initially delayed; he'd likely remain in Arizona for rehab if there had been any stumbling blocks in recent weeks.

Purdy's timeline doesn't have him throwing until early June, but he noted rehab is going well, and he can work on his lower body strength and conditioning.

"Just working on some simple things like the range of motion and slowly integrating things to get the strength back," he said. "But for the most part, everything is going as planned. And every week I feel like I'm getting better."

With Trey Lance also coming off a season-ending injury, the Niners could have one of the most intriguing offseason quarterback battles come training camp later this summer. If healthy, Purdy enters as the favorite, but he might not be ready to go for Week 1, as coach Kyle Shanahan indicated last month, which could open the door for Lance -- or theoretically Sam Darnold -- to run away with the gig.

Despite a potential job battle looming, Purdy said there is no lingering awkwardness between him and Lance.

"We've been shooting each other texts and keeping up and making sure we're all good," Purdy said. "He obviously has reached out a bunch since my surgery and (during) the recovery process, making sure things are good. I know he's throwing and looking great down in Texas. So I'm really excited for him.

"And we're all excited to get back together in California and start learning the playbook together and helping each other out. We obviously want what's best for each other. We're in a lot of contact, texting each other all the time. It's been great."

Purdy shined on the field last season, guiding Shanahan's offense with aplomb. Still, the young quarterback has room to improve, particularly mentally. As such, these early offseason voluntary workouts are critical for players like Purdy to take the next step between the ears. There isn't much football during the offseason, but meetings and video sessions like the ones Purdy will be a part of this week in Santa Clara are a key part of the building blocks, especially for younger players.

