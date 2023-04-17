Brock Purdy to attend 49ers offseason workouts, on track in recovery from elbow surgery

Purdy's timeline doesn't have him throwing until early June, but he noted rehab is going well, and he can work on his lower body strength and conditioning.

"Just working on some simple things like the range of motion and slowly integrating things to get the strength back," he said. "But for the most part, everything is going as planned. And every week I feel like I'm getting better."

With Trey Lance also coming off a season-ending injury, the Niners could have one of the most intriguing offseason quarterback battles come training camp later this summer. If healthy, Purdy enters as the favorite, but he might not be ready to go for Week 1, as coach Kyle Shanahan indicated last month, which could open the door for Lance -- or theoretically Sam Darnold -- to run away with the gig.

Despite a potential job battle looming, Purdy said there is no lingering awkwardness between him and Lance.

"We've been shooting each other texts and keeping up and making sure we're all good," Purdy said. "He obviously has reached out a bunch since my surgery and (during) the recovery process, making sure things are good. I know he's throwing and looking great down in Texas. So I'm really excited for him.

"And we're all excited to get back together in California and start learning the playbook together and helping each other out. We obviously want what's best for each other. We're in a lot of contact, texting each other all the time. It's been great."