26 NFL teams begin offseason workouts today

The lone club not yet reporting for duty this offseason is the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, who start their offseason program on April 24. (It's not unusual for Philly to be one of the last teams to start its voluntary workouts; in 2022, they began on April 25, the second-to-last team to report.)

It's worth highlighting that this phase of the offseason is voluntary. Players are not required to attend this portion of the program. Not until June's mandatory minicamps will veterans meet compulsory attendance requirements.

Phase One of the nine-week voluntary offseason program covers the first two weeks, with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehab only. There won't be actual football, but teams will begin installing their playbooks and covering ground in meetings.

For instance, Patrick Mahomes will get to work on his latest Super Bowl defense with a new left tackle and retooled (once again) receiver corps. And Justin Fields will begin building chemistry with new addition D.J. Moore ahead of a pivotal rebuilding season in the Windy City.