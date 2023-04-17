Around the NFL

26 NFL teams begin offseason workouts today

Published: Apr 17, 2023 at 07:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Let's get ready to ... report voluntary offseason workouts!

Monday marks the beginning of the offseason workout programs for 26 NFL clubs.

The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders all kick off the offseason program today.

Teams with new coaches -- Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts -- began workouts last week.

Related Links

The lone club not yet reporting for duty this offseason is the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, who start their offseason program on April 24. (It's not unusual for Philly to be one of the last teams to start its voluntary workouts; in 2022, they began on April 25, the second-to-last team to report.)

It's worth highlighting that this phase of the offseason is voluntary. Players are not required to attend this portion of the program. Not until June's mandatory minicamps will veterans meet compulsory attendance requirements.

Phase One of the nine-week voluntary offseason program covers the first two weeks, with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehab only. There won't be actual football, but teams will begin installing their playbooks and covering ground in meetings.

For instance, Patrick Mahomes will get to work on his latest Super Bowl defense with a new left tackle and retooled (once again) receiver corps. And Justin Fields will begin building chemistry with new addition D.J. Moore ahead of a pivotal rebuilding season in the Windy City.

It's vital to underscore the voluntary nature of these workouts, with some veterans who have been around the block many times -- particularly if it's with the same coaching staff -- choosing to spend time away from the facility. But it's always interesting to see who uses these voluntary workouts to highlight their desire for a new contract -- like the Jets' Quinnen Williams.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Brock Purdy to attend 49ers offseason workouts, on track in recovery from elbow surgery

The 49ers are one of 26 NFL clubs starting offseason workouts Monday, with quarterback Brock Purdy, who underwent elbow surgery on March 10 to repair his right UCL, expected to be among those reporting for duty.

news

Jets DL Quinnen Williams not reporting to start of voluntary offseason program today

The Jets begin voluntary offseason workouts Monday without one of the key pieces of its defense. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that defensive lineman Quinnen Williams won't report for the start of workouts.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins tweets that he 'doesn't want a raise'

On Sunday, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to Twitter to say that he isn't looking for a raise this offseason.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown heading into 2023 season: 'I want to go to the playoffs bad'

After a strong ending to the 2022 season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown says he wants to "go to the playoffs bad."

news

Linebacker Josh Uche latest Patriots player to express support for Mac Jones as starter: 'He's our quarterback'

As the football world continues to speculate about the future of the quarterback position for the Patriots, another current player stepped into the fray to offer his thoughts on the situation. Josh Uche expressed his support for Mac Jones, saying that he believes the young QB has what it takes to continue to lead in his third year.

news

Patriots LB Matthew Judon, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook team up to win 'The Catch' fishing competition

Patriots pass rusher and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook teamed up to win the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament on Saturday.

news

Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett (Achilles) expects to be back for Week 1: 'I should be ready to go'

A torn Achilles cut Tampa Bay linebacker Shaquil Barrett's year short at the midway point of the Buccaneers' 2022 season, but he believes he'll be back for the start of the 2023 campaign.

news

LB Devin Bush: Playing alongside Bobby Wagner on Seahawks defense will be 'dream come true'

After a couple of down years in Pittsburgh, linebacker Devin Bush wants to prove that he can still be a dynamic player, and he hopes coming to the Seattle Seahawks and playing with Bobby Wagner will be just what it takes to jump-start his career again.

news

Safety Budda Baker requests trade from Cardinals

Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon.

news

Foster Moreau optimistic about Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis: 'We should be able to get rid of all of it'

Close to a month after Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, the tight end has an optimistic outlook. Moreau told "Good Morning America" his cancer has reached stage two, but isn't progressing at a rapid rate.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE