2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors ahead of Thursday's Round 1

Jameson Williams' sky-high draft stock appeared to take a significant hit the moment he suffered an ACL injury in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Nearly four months later, it appears the Alabama wide receiver may not have to endure such a slide after all. On Sunday, Williams' agent tweeted a video of his client working out, providing prospective teams with a status update on the receiver's progress in rehab from his ACL tear. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported teams don't appear to be too worried about Williams' journey back from the knee injury, which has not experienced any complications or setbacks.

"Obviously, an ACL is a concern for any player. Teams like to know what exactly they are getting," Rapoport said during Monday's edition of NFL NOW. "It doesn't seem like it's that much of a concern to me from the teams I've spoken with. I don't know if he's going to be the first receiver taken, but he is going to be taken very high. I would not be surprised if he is a top-15 pick, ACL or not."

Williams left Ohio State to move to Alabama in 2021, becoming a star receiver in his only season with the Crimson Tide in an offense that also included wideout John Metchie. Both suffered injuries in Alabama's postseason play, and Williams' came at the worst possible time, especially for a player expected to attract a ton of attention from NFL clubs.