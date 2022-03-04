Giants more likely to trade James Bradberry than Saquon Barkley

Despite general manager Joe Schoen's openness to fielding trade calls on any and every player on the New York Giants' roster, Saquon Barkley is not expected to be dealt this offseason. In fact, the former No. 2 overall pick isn't garnering enough interest as is.

One prominent Giant, however, could be on the move.

James Bradberry﻿, the highly paid cornerback, is expected to receive trade interest and could be dealt in the coming weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday,

"Saquon Barkley is not expected to be traded," Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine. "Doesn't seem like teams have called, doesn't seem like [Schoen] has listened if they have. I don't believe Saquon's going anywhere.

"One player who may end up getting traded and certainly will be the subject of trade calls is James Bradberry. The big-ticket free agent from several years ago still playing at a very high level. ... He is expected to be a player teams are going to call and potentially the Giants will listen."

Bradberry's $21.8 million cap number and lack of guaranteed salary make him an attractive candidate to be traded by the new regime in New York. If the Giants were to trade Bradberry, they'd save $12.14 million and, in one fell swoop, get out of the salary cap red. The 29-year-old has one year left on his deal and could improve any CB-needy team with ample cap space.

Rumblings around Barkley's status in New York crescendoed this week after Schoen told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he was "open to anything" when asked about a potential trade of the 25-year-old running back.