Around the NFL

Giants more likely to trade James Bradberry than Saquon Barkley

Published: Mar 04, 2022 at 03:24 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Despite general manager Joe Schoen's openness to fielding trade calls on any and every player on the New York Giants' roster, Saquon Barkley is not expected to be dealt this offseason. In fact, the former No. 2 overall pick isn't garnering enough interest as is.

One prominent Giant, however, could be on the move.

James Bradberry﻿, the highly paid cornerback, is expected to receive trade interest and could be dealt in the coming weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday,

"Saquon Barkley is not expected to be traded," Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine. "Doesn't seem like teams have called, doesn't seem like [Schoen] has listened if they have. I don't believe Saquon's going anywhere.

"One player who may end up getting traded and certainly will be the subject of trade calls is James Bradberry. The big-ticket free agent from several years ago still playing at a very high level. ... He is expected to be a player teams are going to call and potentially the Giants will listen."

Bradberry's $21.8 million cap number and lack of guaranteed salary make him an attractive candidate to be traded by the new regime in New York. If the Giants were to trade Bradberry, they'd save $12.14 million and, in one fell swoop, get out of the salary cap red. The 29-year-old has one year left on his deal and could improve any CB-needy team with ample cap space.

Rumblings around Barkley's status in New York crescendoed this week after Schoen told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he was "open to anything" when asked about a potential trade of the 25-year-old running back.

It now appears Schoen and the league are more open to a deal involving a proven cornerback at the end of his second deal in Bradberry than one with Barkley, an injury-prone runner entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Related Content

news

Chiefs working on contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill could be in line for a pay bump. The Chiefs are working toward a contract extension for the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag on CB J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine on Friday that the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson, meaning the corner is expected to hit free agency.
news

Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade

Cole Beasley could be on a new team for the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Bills have given the veteran receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper, expected to release veteran WR if no deal reached

Dallas will try to trade Amari Cooper, but will release the veteran receiver if no deal is reached, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.
news

Raiders not concerned with Alex Leatherwood's position on offensive line ahead of his second season

The Raiders drafted ﻿Alex Leatherwood﻿ in the first round of last year's draft, a move that was viewed as a reach by most analysts. Then Las Vegas shuffled the rookie from tackle to guard. Where will he land in 2022?
news

Bengals' Duke Tobin on offensive line upgrades: 'If you do spend the big money, it better be worth it'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin aims to upgrade the offensive line this offseason and has the cap room to spend on a big free agent.
news

Saints GM expects Michael Thomas back healthy, but there's 'work to do' to complete WR room

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis noted Thursday that he expects Michael Thomas to return after missing the season due to ankle injury, but the club has work to do to upgrade the corps.
news

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams have mutual interest in striking deal for new contract

Could Odell Beckham Jr. stay in Los Angeles? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Beckham's status with the Rams and his return from ACL surgery.
news

Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin (hip) expected to miss start of season

Following hip surgery, Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to suspend joint COVID-19 protocols 

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed to halt all aspects of their joint COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately. 
news

Melvin Gordon hopes to stay with Broncos: 'It's a job unfinished'

﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ is slated to be a free agent, but if the running back has a choice, he'd remain with the Denver Broncos.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW