Giants GM Joe Schoen: New York has 'some tough decisions' to make on roster to get below salary cap

Perhaps most important to this equation are the players whose presence hasn't made New York significantly better in the last couple of seasons. ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal after a 2021 season that was indisputably his worst in the NFL. Barkley came off an ACL tear to average 3.7 yards per carry and score four total touchdowns in 2021, leading many to question whether he still has the ability that once led Gettleman to spend the second-overall pick on him in the 2018 draft.

The bad news on Barkley: The Giants are going to have to play this out or find a trade partner interested in taking on $7.2 million in guaranteed salary for one season of Barkley. Otherwise, they're carrying that number in 2022.

﻿Kenny Golladay﻿'s cap number leaps from $4.47 million in 2021 to $21.15 million in 2022 and will remain steady around that mark for the duration of his deal with the Giants (through 2024). That price bought the Giants 37 catches for 521 yards in 2021. Schoen can't just cut Gettleman's gamble loose, as it would cost New York additional cap space ($2.45 million in dead cap) if it occurred before June 1. A trade would be more feasible, but if you thought ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ was untradeable at his number (about $5 million lower than Golladay's 2022 number) during the 2021 season, then you'd know Golladay isn't going anywhere until the summer at the very least.

Injuries factored into our evaluation of a lot of these players. Golladay has had his medical struggles in recent seasons, as did teammate ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ in 2021. He's another one who could be on the move, though a departure wouldn't make the Giants better anywhere but on the books (by about $8.5 million after June 1).

"The players were paid those contracts they're making because at some point they were performing to a certain level," Schoen said. "Whether they were overvalued or maybe they got more than how they're performing or not, that's where you're gonna have to free up money."

Signing picks will include two first-round, top-10 selections. Those two alone will cost the Giants close to $11 million in cap space.

With all of this in mind, it's easier to understand why the Giants are positioning themselves to continue with ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ as their quarterback in 2022. Schoen doesn't have much of a choice when attempting to remedy the team's cap situation left behind by Gettleman.

"I don't want to purge the roster, because we still want to find out what Daniel Jones can do, we want to find out what Saquon can do," Schoen said. "We got some good pieces on defense. The fine balance, the fine line is cutting players that can really help you win but you also got to get under the salary cap, then you're gonna have the draft picks."

Those are the tough decisions and necessary sacrifices ahead for the Giants, and some decisions -- like on the future of tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿, whose release would save the Giants $5 million immediately -- should be easier than others. The most important part of Schoen's statement was its closer: Then you're gonna have the draft picks.