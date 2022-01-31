Giants coach Brian Daboll embraces developing Daniel Jones: We're trying 'to give him some stability'

New York Giants' new head football coach Brian Daboll is tasked with rehabbing the career of quarterback Daniel Jones, who has struggled with consistency in his first three years as Big Blue has shuffled through coaches.

In his introductory news conference Monday, Daboll said supporting the 24-year-old signal-caller is priority No. 1.

"There's a lot of things to like about Daniel, and we'll just take it one day at a time, we'll work with him, we'll help him get better," the new coach said. "We'll help him be a better leader, we'll help him be everything. That's our job as a coaching staff and as an organization. It takes everybody. It's not just me. It's the rest of the coaches on our staff, it's the scouts, it's the support staff, it's the ownership group. It takes a lot to raise a quarterback, if you will. He's been around the block these last three years with some different pieces. We're going to try to give him some stability and just take it from there."

Since Jones was selected No. 6 overall in 2019, the Giants have lacked stability. Daboll will be the third head coach the QB has worked under, and Jones will have his fourth offensive coordinator in four years.

Daboll was a hot coaching candidate due largely to his work with the Bills' Josh Allen, who developed into an MVP candidate under the former Buffalo OC. The thread will undoubtedly lead to comparisons between the offense the Bills employed and the system Daboll brings to New York. But the new coach dismissed comparing Allen and Jones.

"We're going to take it day by day," Daboll said. "We're not going to make any predictions, and I wouldn't do that to Daniel or really any player. I don't think that's fair to compare him to another guy that I was working with. He's himself. We're going to find out what he does well, we're going to try to implement a system that suits him, and then it's our job to bring pieces in that help him to be the best version of himself and the best quarterback for us. He's got the right mindset, he's got good size."

Daboll declined to comment on whether he would be the play-caller in New York or if that task would go to the next offensive coordinator.

The 46-year-old first-time head coach said the key would be building an offense around what Jones and the other Giants playmakers do best. That starts with finding out what the QB is comfortable in.

"One of the things that I asked him to do, and I said you can give this to me at any time -- he was one of the players that called me after it was announced, amongst some other guys -- I said, hey, give me some things that you really like in your last three years, or if you did at Duke," Daboll said. "And that's where it's going to start, is some foundational pieces that he feels comfortable with. ... I think this is going to be a day-to-day process, I'm not going to put any expectations on him. I know he wants to do well, he's got the right mindset, he's dedicated, he's a hard worker, and I'm looking forward to working with him."

With the Giants intent on sticking with Jones at this stage, getting the most out of the quarterback will define the early stages of Daboll's tenure in New York.