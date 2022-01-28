Giants hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as head coach 

The New York Giants' search for a new head coach has come to an end.

The Giants are hiring Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. The team has since announced the news.

Daboll reunites with new Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who was with Buffalo as an assistant GM for four seasons before being hired by the Giants on Jan. 21.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be named head coach of the New York Giants," said Daboll, via the team's website. "Thank you to Joe Schoen for believing in me and to John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for entrusting me with this position. My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff -- a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games. That's why all of us do this. To teach, to be successful, to develop talent, and to win. I have a pretty good idea where our fan base's feelings are right now, and I get it. I promise we will work our tails off to put a team on the field that you will be proud to support and give us the results we all want."

Daboll brings 21 seasons of NFL coaching experience into his first head coaching gig. The 46-year-old spent the past four seasons as OC for the Bills under HC Sean McDermott and helped manufacture one of the NFL's most dynamic offenses while also developing Josh Allen into one of the league's premier quarterbacks. Per NFL Research, the Bills have had a top-three scoring offense in each of the last two seasons with an average of 29.8 points per game. Buffalo claimed its second consecutive AFC East title in 2021 before being knocked off by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

"We interviewed several people who are incredible coaches and all of whom are going to enjoy much more success in this league in their current positions and as a head coach," said Schoen. "With that said, we -- me and ownership -- all felt Brian is the right person to serve as our head coach. Over the last four years, I have observed first-hand Brian's strengths as a leader - he is an excellent communicator, intelligent, innovative, and hard working. Brian's genuine and engaging personality is refreshing. He fosters relationships with the players and coaches around him. He is progressive in his vision and values collaboration, two of the attributes we think are essential. I am thrilled to partner with Brian and welcome he and his family to this side of the state."

Daboll's offensive prowess made him a highly sought after coaching candidate around the league. The Miami Dolphins were after Daboll for their vacant head coaching position, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Daboll coached Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa during his lone season as OC and QBs coach for the University of Alabama in 2017, winning a National Championship before landing in Buffalo. Pelissero adds that the New Orleans Saints had also asked him to interview for their HC vacancy.

A native of West Seneca, New York, Daboll takes over a Giants team that has been last in scoring (16.3 PPG) and in total offense (293.3 YPG) over the past two seasons combined, per NFL Research. Daboll was the only offensive coach to interview for the Giants' head coaching job and turning around the squad's offensive woes will be a priority.

Giants QB Daniel Jones may have similar traits to the Bills' Allen in terms of arm strength and running ability, but questions remain as he enters Year 4. What the Giants do have are weapons surrounding the QB position, with star running back Saquon Barkley yearning for another elite-level season and big-play wideouts Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney aiming to make bigger impressions after their first seasons in New York.