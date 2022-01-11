Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge after just two seasons on the job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 40-year-old Judge was hired prior to the 2020 season as the latest new face on the Big Blue sideline looking to reignite the glory of yesteryear. But Judge, like Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo before him, was not given the opportunity to coach a third season.