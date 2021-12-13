Around the NFL

Joe Judge: Giants making strides internally that should produce success in 2022

Published: Dec 13, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Joe Judge's New York Giants are headed toward another disappointing result in 2021.

At 4-9, the Giants are guaranteed to finish with a losing record. Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was New York's third defeat in its last four games, all of which have come by double-digits. Save for a pair of one-score victories in the last six weeks, the Giants have once again looked like an overmatched team.

Year two of Judge's tenure hasn't produced a turnaround most Giants fans would hope to see. But the coach told reporters Monday he's witnessing an internal change toward brighter days that could end up resulting in a jump in wins in 2022 -- if he's still around to see it through.

"We talk about the intangible things, about how the guys put the team first and treat the people in the building and make sure that they're doing everything the right way to represent the organization and put the team first," Judge explained as part of a response that took approximately five minutes. "There are a lot of things internally I see growth in on a daily basis. There are a lot of things that show up in how we practice, a lot of things I see with developing players.

"There are a lot of traits and things that when you look at depth charts that you're secured with contracts going into the future, and you look and say, 'Are these pieces we can build with? Are these guys at these positions we think can make an impact?' When the answer is yes at a key number of spots, then that's a positive note. You have to get these young players developing, you have to make sure the older players continue to make an impact, you have to make sure you put each of your players in positions to have success, but getting the right kind of guys in the building -- that's physically as players to fit your system, that's the right kind of character and culture that you have to have going forward -- those are key things that you have to do."

Judge stressed the importance of establishing a proper way of practicing with the goal of preparing effectively to win games, something he admitted has taken longer than he'd expected. The Giants have yet to turn their efforts into more wins than losses, but Judge said after nearly two seasons, his team has learned how to correctly practice thanks to the leadership of veterans on the roster.

With that now set, Judge sees a prosperous future around the corner. The foundation for success has been poured, Judge said, and now it's about proving it with victories.

The only problem with that is the Giants have yet to win enough games to ensure he'll be back in 2022. At 4-9, it's certainly fair to wonder if Judge's days are numbered. Judge didn't shy away from this reality, but requested just a little more patience before deciding on his employment.

"Ultimately, I say it all the time, it's a production business," Judge said. "We understand that. We understand that, but before you start getting all the results that everyone can see, you've got to get all the things behind the scenes right and you've got to get it going in the right direction. When you talk about the foundation, it's the most important part. Unless you have a strong foundation with your locker room, with your culture, with the way you're developing players, you don't have any chance to sustain anything on the field -- not for any meaningful duration of time.

"I've said this from the beginning, I'm not interested in coming and having some kind of quick flash, I'm not interested in shortcuts, I'm not interested in quick fixes. I want to do this the right way and when I took this job, I made it very, very clear that I was only going to do this if we were all committed to doing this the right way and that's been something that's been very clear from ownership on down. I'm very happy with the support the ownership gives."

Those plugged into the league believe Judge will likely get more time to prove his worthiness as the head coach of the Giants, who have learned from attempting to patch a dam with chewing gum in their back-to-back hires of Ben McAdoo, who failed to sustain a legitimate level of success before he was fired midway through his second season in 2017, and Pat Shurmur, who was fired after his second year in 2019.

"Hard to imagine they're going to go two-and-out again, especially when they preached patience and wanted to do it the right way and support Judge in doing that," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on Monday's NFL NOW. "You would think that they would give him some more time to implement the plan that they all had."

The plan has been implemented, at least internally, according to Judge. If that's true, it would seem foolish to pull the plug on Judge's tenure when he's claiming his team is just about to turn the corner.

"The belief in league circles as they move forward here is that Judge could be given extra time here, another year or two or whatever it ends up being, to try to run his program the way that he wants with his offensive coordinator and his general manager," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on Monday's NFL NOW.

Such a turnaround won't be evident this season, unless the Giants were to string together a handful of wins to finish the campaign on a strong note. They'll have to find a way to defeat the division-leading Cowboys, as well as Chicago and NFC East rivals Philadelphia and Washington if they hope to start producing tangible success. But even close, competitive losses might be enough to prove to Giants ownership that Judge's work is starting to take effect.

Ugly losses could sway things against Judge by the time January arrives. But as Judge said and both Rapoport and Pelissero acknowledged, making a change might be premature. If Judge is around in 2022, the benefit of the doubt will no longer exist. Right now, though, it's simply about making it to 2022.

Related Content

news

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tests positive for COVID-19; all three Miami RBs on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay is joining his backfield mates on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Pelissero reports. Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19. Miami currently doesn't have any running backs on the active roster.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 13

Kareem Hunt's recent return from injured reserve has encountered another interruption. The RB suffered an ankle injury in Cleveland's 24-22 win over Baltimore on Sunday, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the team does not expect Hunt to play in Saturday's game against the Raiders.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'You're witnessing something rare' with Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert made it look easy again in the Chargers' win over the Giants. As coach Brandon Staley reminded, that doesn't mean what the second-year QB doing is normal. "What you're witnessing is something special," Staley said.
news

Alvin Kamara carries Saints' offense in win over Jets as New Orleans snaps five-game losing streak

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ was not eased into the New Orleans offense after the dynamic running back returned from an injury-induced four-game absence.
news

George Kittle's big day spearheads overtime win over Bengals, puts 49ers in prime playoff position

The key element to the 49ers' win over the Bengals on Sunday was tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿, who caught 13 of 15 targets for 151 yards and a TD. Whenever ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ needed a big play, he looked Kittle's way.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appreciates La'el Collins getting ejected for defending QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys' La'el Collins was ejected for defending his quarterback in Sunday's win over Washington, and coach Mike McCarthy appreciated sticking up for QB Dak Prescott. 
news

Tom Brady notches 700th career TD pass for walk-off overtime win against Bills

The storybook career of Tom Brady added a few more must-read chapters  - and noteworthy accolades -- on Sunday in a thrilling overtime win over the Bills.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on injured foot: No 'big deal'

﻿Josh Allen﻿ and the Buffalo Bills dropped a second straight nail-biter on Sunday, but his left foot caused as much concern as his team's 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-Cardinals

NFL.com's Michael Baca provides four things to watch in Monday night's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
news

Patrick Mahomes says Raiders meeting on Chiefs logo pregame provided 'a little more motivation'

The last thing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the Chiefs needed entering a showdown with a division rivalry is more bullentin board material. The Raiders made the mistake of providing them with just that. 
news

Urban Meyer takes aim at internal leaks after Jaguars fall to Titans: 'That's nonsense, that's garbage'

Jacksonville was shut out at Tennessee, 20-0 -- its third 20-point defeat in four weeks and fifth straight loss overall. Much of the conversation afterward, however, was centered on reports of turbulence between Urban Meyer and the Jaguars.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW