Giants hire Joe Schoen as next general manager

The Giants' next executive leader is coming from the western side of New York.

The Giants have hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new GM, the team announced Friday.

"We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager," Giants president John Mara said in a statement released by the team. "Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager."

Schoen joins New York after spending the last five years as Bills GM Brandon Beane's right-hand man, assisting Beane with Buffalo's rapid turnaround into a Super Bowl contender.

The Bills have blended timely draft picks, trades and free-agent signings to build a legitimate squad in a region hungry for one, selecting franchise quarterback ﻿Josh Allen﻿ in 2018 and exhibiting patience with his development while acquiring ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ via trade and signing key veterans like Emmanuel Sanders, ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ and Daryl Williams. The Beane-led Bills have also stocked up on role players who have proven to be important by spending later-round picks on receiver ﻿Gabriel Davis﻿, running back Zack Moss and tight end ﻿Dawson Knox﻿, among others.

Their approach was centered on finding a quarterback, something the Giants might need to do in 2022 after Daniel Jones' third season didn't meet expectations. First, though, Schoen must identify top candidates for New York's coaching opening, with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn expected to be among those Schoen brings in for interviews, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

New York's 2022 season was massively disappointing and grew uglier late in the campaign when the Giants lost their final six games, leading to the retirement of Dave Gettleman and firing of head coach Joe Judge after two seasons. New York has again hit the reset button and is looking across the state to a franchise that has become a model for a modern rebuild, tabbing Schoen as the man to lead the Giants out of the swamp of mediocrity in which they've been mired since 2017.

Schoen first cut his teeth in the NFL as a ticket office intern with the Panthers in 2000 before spending seven seasons working under Beane as a scouting assistant and regional scout with the Panthers. He left Carolina for Miami in 2008, joining the Dolphins as a national scout before being promoted to the assistant director of college scouting in 2013. Schoen eventually reunited with Beane in Buffalo in 2017 and has since gained the experience the Giants deemed necessary to take their GM job.

"Joe is the kind of exceptional leader we sought to oversee our football operations," Giants chairman Steve Tisch said in a statement. "We will do whatever it takes to support Joe's vision and strategic plan for success. We are excited to begin this next chapter with Joe as our general manager."

Schoen's first roster-related decision will undoubtedly focus on quarterback, but there are holes elsewhere that need to be addressed. Schoen will be armed with two top-10 picks in the spring's draft after New York acquired Chicago's 2022 first-rounder in a trade to move up to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The work begins now for Schoen, who will guide the Giants into what they hope will be an era of success. It won't be a quick turnaround, but Schoen has the experience necessary to lead a rebuild thanks to his time spent in Buffalo.

"It is an honor to accept the position of general manager of the New York Giants," Schoen said. "I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for this tremendous opportunity. And obviously I am grateful to Brandon and the Bills for the experience I have had in Buffalo.