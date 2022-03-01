Giants GM Joe Schoen on potential Saquon Barkley trade: 'I'm open to anything'

Published: Mar 01, 2022 at 04:05 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

INDIANAPOLIS -- ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿'s on-field availability has been a major question for the first four years of his career. His availability via trade could be the next unknown.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen indicated Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that trading the former No. 2 overall pick is not off the table, though that's the case for most players on Big Blue's roster.

"We're still working through that, but I'm open to anything. Like whether it's trading player for player. I'll listen to anybody," Schoen told reporters. "I'm not going to say we're open for business on our entire roster. But if anybody is going to call and they're interested in any of our players, I'll certainly listen. 

"We're in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap and we're not in very good salary cap health. I'm not going to say yes to every deal, but I'm definitely going to listen and be open to situations that are best for the New York Giants."

New York's cap problems this offseason are well-documented. Schoen's first order of business as a new GM is to shed $12 million in salary to get under the cap, a parting gift from former GM Dave Gettleman. Schoen outlined last week that "tough decisions" would have to be made regarding certain big-name players.

﻿James Bradberry﻿, ﻿Adoree' Jackson﻿ and ﻿Blake Martinez﻿ are considered candidates to be cut, traded or see their contracts restructured. But Barkley, who has missed 21 of a possible 49 games since 2019 and averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns over his last two campaigns, would be a surprising casualty.

Saquon is owed $7.2 million in guaranteed cash in 2022, the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. If the Giants don't foresee a future with the star-crossed running back and want to shed that cap, they can offload Barkley to a team that wants him. But that would further dilute the talent on a Giants offense that is in need of playmakers.

Trading Barkley, arguably the face of a franchise in transition, would be a tough sell to fans. But new general managers tend to have different evaluations of players they inherit, and Schoen, who helped build a juggernaut Bills offense without the presence of a premier running back, is "open" at the very least to cutting ties with Gettleman's most controversial draft pick.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Falcons GM declines to commit to Matt Ryan as 2022 starter: 'You don't ever back yourself into a corner'

Could the Falcons be on the verge of moving on from Matt Ryan? GM Terry Fontenot was noncommittal about his quarterback when speaking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz decision: 'We're not there yet' 

The Colts have a decision to make on quarterback Carson Wentz. General manager Chris Ballard discussed Wentz's murky future with the team on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray: Our 'long-term goal here' is to have him be our QB

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that the team's "long-term goal" is to have Kyler Murray be their quarterback a day after Murray's reps released a statement regarding his contract situation.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW