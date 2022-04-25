Mock Draft

Rhett Lewis 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Pass rushers fly off the board; Jets grab a wide receiver at No. 4

Published: Apr 25, 2022 at 03:07 PM
Rhett_Lewis
Rhett Lewis

NFL Network Host

I'd like to begin by thanking all three of you who read the introductory paragraph of the "need vs. best player available" mock draft I executed earlier this month. And for those of you reading this introduction, you'll find the following mock draft is of the more traditional mold.

However, the caveat here is: All of the picks you love are mine -- and mine alone -- while the picks you vehemently disagree with can be attributed solely to my Path to the Draft compadre, Daniel Jeremiah. DJ would appreciate it if you alerted him of your dissatisfaction on social media @movethesticks.

Enjoy!

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

This is simple: Aidan Hutchinson is the safest pick in this draft. But don’t let that mask the fact that he's also an incredible athlete. Daniel Jeremiah talks about the three-cone drill being a great measure for pass rushers. Well, you want to guess whose three-cone time was elite -- and even lower than combine freak Travon Walker, who’s also in consideration for the top pick? Yeah, Aidan Hutchinson. 

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · DL · Junior

One of the big winners of this pre-draft process ends up as the No. 2 overall pick. With freakish athletic ability and the potential to provide far more pass-rushing production in Detroit than we saw during his Georgia career, Walker fills a big need for the Lions.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

Johnson exploded for 12 sacks in his one season at Florida State and racked up twitchy testing numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine, so it’s not inconceivable the Texans have a high enough grade on the former Georgia Bulldog to make him their choice at No. 3. Many mocks have Kayvon Thibodeaux in this spot, but DJ has Johnson ahead of Thibodeaux in his Top 150 prospects list, leading me to believe that could very well be the order in which the two talented edge rushers come off the board.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

If the Jets are in the receiver market at No. 10, then why wouldn’t they consider the best wideout in the class at No. 4, especially with the WR-needy Falcons picking at No. 8. This allows New York to get the top receiver on their board, rather than settling for the second- or third-ranked guy when Gang Green comes back on the clock in six picks.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

What a deal -- New York nabs the top offensive tackle at No. 5. There are plenty of scenarios where Ekwonu and Evan Neal are both off the board by this selection, but in this simulation, the Giants finally fortify their offensive line with a physical finisher to put at right tackle, pairing him up with blind-side bookend Andrew Thomas

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh · QB · Senior (RS)

Carolina attempted to acquire some of the big-name QBs on the move this offseason, but failed in those pursuits. The message is clear: The Panthers want a QB. With Pickett, they get the most pro-ready signal-caller in this draft -- a player who’s a magnet, someone truly capable of thriving as the face of a franchise. 

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

The Giants grabbed the top tackle just two picks ago. Now they get the top cornerback. Trade calls for starting CB James Bradberry continue, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, so it's quite possible Sauce provides the Giants with the intersection of need and best player available.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot passed on two quarterbacks at No. 4 last year, so it seems unlikely to me he would take one here. However, the Falcons would surely consider a receiver in this slot, but in this projection, Garrett Wilson is already off the board. Having a talented pass rusher like Thibodeaux available at another glaring position of need is a real score. 

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

It sounds like teams are becoming more comfortable with the fact that injuries were a big piece of the drop-off in Stingley’s performance over the last two years following his phenomenal freshman campaign. Stingley would’ve been the first corner off the board in 2020, and that talent is too tantalizing for Seattle to pass on.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from SEA)
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

Neal is usually long gone by this time in most mock drafts, but this scenario sees a high-level blocker with position flexibility available for the Jets with their second top-10 pick. Neal can provide insurance if Mekhi Becton doesn’t return to his rookie season form, and his versatility allows him to find a spot among the starting five right away in front of Zach Wilson.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

I love the fit of London with Terry McLaurin in this Commanders offense. I feel like London’s frame (6-foot-4, 219 pounds), catch radius and competitiveness with the ball in the air provide a measure of forgiveness for new QB Carson Wentz’s sometimes-perilous passing.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

Arguably the best technician at the position in this class, McDuffie provides a fundamentally sound and safe option at cornerback after the team’s last two first-round CBs (Jeff Gladney, 2020; Mike Hughes, 2018) have not worked out. McDuffie also gets the benefit of learning alongside veteran corner Patrick Peterson, who is back for another season in Minnesota.

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

Texans GM Nick Caserio was a part of the Patriots evaluation team that took safety Devin McCourty in the first round in 2010. Since then, McCourty has been a playmaker and stabilizing force in New England's secondary. Hamilton is more than capable of that kind of decade-plus impact for Houston’s defense.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

The Ravens are a little long in the tooth on the interior of their defensive line, and Davis provides a jolt of youth and athleticism to go along with his massive 6-6, 341-pound frame. Plus, Calais Campbell's re-signing in Baltimore can aid in Davis’ quest to become more than just the two-down player we saw at Georgia.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

By now, you’ve repeatedly been reminded that the Eagles have taken a receiver in the first round in each of the last two drafts. This anti-Packer philosophy would make it three in a row. Who cares?! Williams is a dynamic downfield threat, someone who'd further aid Philly’s commitment to Jalen Hurts as its franchise QB.

Pick
16
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from IND through PHI)
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

If Cross is available for New Orleans here, it’s a slam-dunk pick, as the team needs to replace Terron Armstead at left tackle. Arguably the best pass-blocker in this draft, Cross logged plenty of reps playing in Mike Leach’s pass-happy offense at Mississippi State.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

GM Tom Telesco knocked it out of the park with last year's first-round selection of LT Rashawn Slater. The Chargers go back to the tackle well in this draft, securing their RT for the next 10 years as they continue to protect Justin Herbert and build up an offense already among the most explosive in the AFC.

Pick
18
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

Fletcher Cox is back on a one-year deal, but beyond the 2022 season, the Eagles could be looking for impact players fitting that kind of mold. Wyatt brings superior athleticism to the interior of Philly's defensive line.

Pick
19
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from PHI)
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

One of my favorite players in this year's draft instantly becomes a fan favorite in New Orleans due to his silky-smooth route running and ability to create separation. Needing another playmaker opposite Michael Thomas, the Saints grab another Buckeye to fill that void.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

This pairing is one of the most popular projections we've seen throughout this mock draft season, and there's one reason why: It makes a lot of sense. The need for a future face of the franchise is obvious after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, and Willis has the infatuating traits to be a next-gen QB in today's NFL. The biggest question: Will he still be on the board at this point?

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

Full transparency: The rough draft of this mock didn't have Lloyd anywhere in the first 32 picks. I think he belongs in the first round, but I wonder about the value of the position he plays as an off-ball linebacker. The Patriots seem like a team that would appreciate Lloyd, given that the last linebacker they took in the first round, Dont'a Hightower, became a defensive cornerstone.

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

At long last, the Packers take a receiver in the first round. Burks is physical, and a bigger-framed wideout than we've typically seen in recent years in Green Bay. He can be deployed in a variety of ways, with the play-making ability to create big gains after quickly getting the ball post-snap. This could minimize what's often been a slow transition into the NFL for rookie receivers during the Aaron Rodgers era in Titletown.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

The Cardinals lost Chandler Jones in free agency. I don't see this as a one-for-one replacement. At 266 pounds. Karlaftis has great power for an edge rusher. That said, I wonder if he could add a little extra to his frame and give Arizona the kind of flexibility J.J. Watt provides on the defensive front. Just food for thought.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · IOL · Junior (RS)

Replacing one Tyler with another. Yes, 2020 fourth-round pick Tyler Biadasz was a reliable player for Dallas last year, but I just keep thinking about what a building block the first-round selection of Travis Frederick was for the Cowboys back in 2013. Linderbaum could provide a similar boost to an offensive line that has become a shell of what was the most dominant unit in football about five years ago.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior

This is a popular mock slot for Iowa State RB Breece Hall, and I could certainly see that happening. But perhaps the Bills can find more value at RB on Day 2, after securing the wide receiver with the best hands in the draft at No. 25. Dotson is a true playmaker with game-breaking ability.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati · QB · Senior (RS)

Take a breath, people -- let's play this out. Ryan Tannehill has been a really good fit at QB during the Titans' resurgence under Mike Vrabel and he will be their starting QB in 2022. However, he'll be 35 in what is essentially the final year of his contract in 2023, and the dead cap number is manageable if Tennessee wants to move on following this year. In that case, why not try and find the future at QB right now? Ridder, like Tannehill, is an athletically gifted quarterback (4.52 40-yard dash) who could excel in the Titans' scheme. And seeing what he accomplished at Cincinnati, Ridder's a proven winner and leader.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · IOL · Senior

The Bucs lost both of their starting guards this offseason, but added Shaq Mason to the offensive line via trade with New England. I still see another interior player with positional versatility making a lot of sense for a team that understands the importance of limiting interior defensive pressure in front of Tom Brady.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)

After losing Za'Darius Smith this offseason, the Packers could add another dynamic edge rusher to complement Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. Still raw coming out of Minnesota, Mafe showed his game-wrecking potential by dominating at the Senior Bowl.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from SF through MIA)
Andrew Booth
Andrew Booth
Clemson · CB · Junior

Cornerback is a pretty glaring need for the Chiefs, who lost starter Charvarius Ward to the 49ers in free agency. Booth's sports hernia surgery limited his participation in the pre-draft process, but he offers some top-level ball skills, as you can see in his tape at Clemson.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Arnold Ebiketie
Arnold Ebiketie
Penn State · Edge · Senior (RS)

A quiet riser in this draft process, Ebiketie isn't typically projected as a first-rounder. But DJ has talked about the buzz building for the Penn State pass rusher to find his way into the back end of Thursday night. The Chiefs make it back-to-back defensive players at positions of need.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB · Junior (RS)

I keep having visions of Cooper Kupp essentially winning the Super Bowl on the end zone fade vs. Bengals CB Eli Apple. I like Chidobe Awuzie on one side, but I love the idea of continuing to fortify that position in the high-flying AFC with a player like Gordon. Playing opposite Trent McDuffie at Washington, Gordon got a lot of work from opposing offenses and acquitted himself quite well.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Sam Howell
Sam Howell
North Carolina · QB · Junior

The presence of a capable starter in Jared Goff makes a QB selection here even more likely, at least in my eyes. Goff can be the bridge that allows a developmental process for a young QB. Plus, you get the extra season of cost control with the fifth-year option. Howell feels like Dan Campbell's kind of quarterback. It was easy to see his toughness when you watched him pinball off would-be tacklers in the run game this past season, especially against Miami. He's a physical runner and a talented passer -- in fact, our Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, recently told me that he thinks Howell could end up as the best of this QB crop when all is said and done.

