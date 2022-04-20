One NFC scout said the demand for pass rushers continues to increase because "all the passing and analytics has made people more desperate to just get that skill set in the door and hope to develop it. Every team is trying to find cornerbacks who can play man coverage, but they won't challenge receivers that often. Every game, you see tons of free-access routes, because teams scheme it up too well." Added Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin: "(Having) more guys in coverage is better. If you can get to the quarterback, and we faced teams that can pressure with four our entire playoff run, it does complicate things. So if you can get to the quarterback with four guys, that is a premium."

There is a legitimate chance as many as seven pass rushers could land in the first round of his year's class because of that thinking. Hutchinson, Thibodeaux and Walker seem to be firmly established at the front of this pass-rushing class. Mafe has been creating so much buzz with each passing month that he might be a top-20 pick by draft night. "He's explosive, he's smart and he has a good motor," said the NFC scout. "And there's a versatility factor with him because of his athleticism. Those players tend to have a good chance at succeeding."

Idowu believes Mafe's explosive rise is tied to the way he's been able to showcase his ability to win one-on-one matchups ahead of the draft after a college career in which that ability was obscured. Mafe handled multiple responsibilities within the Gophers' scheme, and, as Idowu put it, he wasn't really set loose in the same way players like Hutchinson and Ojabo were at Michigan. Mafe's maturation also has been apparent as the spotlight has shined brighter on him. "He was training in Los Angeles, with a nice chunk of change in his pocket, and he was still spending his Saturday nights talking with me," Idowu said.

The reality for younger, less-experienced pass rushers is that the game will become more challenging at the next level. Ebiketie said at the combine that he talked with Oweh a few months ago, and the advice he received was that "things are going to be faster." Oweh offered even more profound wisdom to Ojabo when the Michigan product was preparing for the combine. "He just said, 'Just learn,' " Ojabo said, also speaking at the combine. "We're new to this. We don't have dads who played or uncles who played or even friends for real who played. Just shut up and learn. There's so much to learn."

Mafe is fortunate in that he has loved ones who completely understand the path he's trying to walk. His brother and cousin used to criticize his game mercilessly when he blossomed into a three-star high school recruit, telling him that he needed plenty of work before he impressed them on the field. They were just as demanding as he developed in college. Their thinking was that the more they pushed him, the more Mafe would ask of himself.

All those efforts paid off over the past year. When Wale came to greet his son after the Senior Bowl ended, he beamed with pride at all the success his youngest son had earned. Then an event staffer came and pulled Mafe away from the crowd. Mafe eventually returned a few minutes later, after learning he had been named National team player of the game. "I looked at him and just said, 'Oh my God,' " Wale said. " 'I guess you're on your way.' "