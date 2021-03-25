A few days before traveling to Virginia Tech to meet with NFL personnel on VT's pro day, Farley took a nostalgic drive around Catawba County. The tiny neighboring towns of Maiden and Conover both claim Farley as their own; he grew up in both -- on dirt bikes and four-wheelers and sledding snow-covered hills in the winter, with a deep network of friends and cousins.

This was his father's home, and his father's father's home.

Uncle Chunk's barber shop, where the school bus dropped Caleb off; Mount Olive Baptist Church, where he spent many an hour; and South Brady Avenue, where he drove for his first driver's license exam, are all within a stone's throw of one another. Farley beams at every family landmark and begins to explain why the risk of unwittingly spreading COVID-19 to his dad was so prevalent in his mind as the virus ripped through the U.S. last summer.

"Me and my dad have gotten a lot closer now that I'm older. I trust him so much," he said. "He's always led me in the right direction, but always gave me the freedom to make my own decisions, and even my own mistakes."

Nearby Hickory, Catawba County's largest city at about 40,000, drove the economy here for decades and billed itself as the Furniture Capital of the World. Along I-40 East, Hickory Furniture Mart beckons from the sign for Exit 125. Hickory White, at 119 years old, remains among the oldest furniture factories in America. But the industry doesn't thrive here like it once did, and that much is apparent as Farley zips through the places he remembers most: the homes of his closest friends; an all-night skating rink; Majestic Community Park, where Fourth of July cookouts stapled the summer; and Southside Cemetery, where his mother rests. It's also a flawed place -- Farley points to a large rebel flag along one highway and says plenty more of them fly around the county -- but it's still his flawed place.

His paternal grandparents, married 60 years and counting, were factory workers -- his grandfather at a frame factory for Null Industries, his grandmother a yarn maker at Maiden Knitting Mills. Caleb's dad left college to come home and work in the furniture business also, as an upholstery trimmer. Robin's spiritual influence on their children was profound, to be sure, but Robert's blue-collar parenting hand was strong in its own right.

"When it came to school, my dad told us to treat the janitor the same as you'd treat the principal," said Caleb's older brother, Josh.

Tim Stanley, who coached Caleb's first youth football team, the Newton Wolverines, recalls Caleb as one of the smallest players on the field. Fast as lightning, but seemingly fragile at "60 pounds soaking wet." Robert would walk up to Stanley before each game and simply say, "Take care of my boy."