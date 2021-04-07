TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Richie Petitbon hadn't even been born yet when Jack Nicholson kickstarted the modern cinematic depiction of the Joker as the formidable antagonist to Michael Keaton's Batman in 1989. And when the grandson of the former NFL coach by the same name was 12 -- the perfect demographic target for Heath Ledger's reprisal of the frightening supervillain in The Dark Knight -- it didn't quite stick with Petitbon like the old-school Joker he knew from cartoons and comic books. In those mediums, the character could be more to Batman what Wile E. Coyote was to the Roadrunner – a determined but harmless foil. And it was that Joker, more clown than criminal, who Petitbon had in mind when he first coined Mac Jones' enduring nickname.

It was the summer of 2017, and Jones, one of Alabama's least-heralded recruits, didn't seem to care one bit upon his arrival that he was buried on the quarterback depth chart behind incumbent starter Jalen Hurts and even the presumptive gem of his own signing class, five-star prize Tua Tagovailoa﻿. He laughed a lot, and loudly. He'd sometimes break into spontaneous dance in the locker room.

A goof. A ham. A goofy ham.

"When he first came in, he was just so comfortable in his own skin, even though he didn't really know many guys yet," said Petitbon, an offensive lineman at Alabama during Jones' first two years at Alabama before transferring to Illinois. "And he had this huge smile like the cartoon Joker. So, one day I just called him that, and it took off."

Did it ever.

An animated demeanor, both on the field and off, marked Jones' earliest impressions as the Crimson Tide's scout-team quarterback. His enthusiasm was unbridled in a way that entertained teammates on the practice field, yet at the same time could occasionally raise the ire of fiery head coach Nick Saban.

Jones' first iteration of the Joker brought more fun and inspiration to Alabama's scout-team underlings than should ever be possible for a collection of bench players tasked as tackling dummies for the Crimson Tide's vaunted, draft-bound starting defense. But Petitbon and many of Jones' teammates also recognized the seeds of something bigger and more dangerous in the young Mac Jones. Something more cunning.

"The badass Joker was always in there somewhere," said former UA receiver Mac Hereford.

Three years later, Jones' final iteration of the Joker rained chaos on opposing teams. He terrorized defensive backs as the jovial maestro of the most prolific offense in Alabama history, leaving scoreboard destruction in his wake and laughing all the while. He was downright diabolical, if you ask the legions of college football fans who've had their fill of Alabama winning, the same way many NFL fans have tired of the Patriots dynasty. You know, the one led by Jones' favorite quarterback: ﻿Tom Brady﻿.

The cackling laugh that comes more from his belly than his throat became a little more sinister sounding. The fun-loving Jones hadn't gone anywhere. But after he slashed through an undefeated season on the way to a national championship, the likes of Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and finally Ohio State were left to ask, "Why so serious?"

Jones never was a fan of superheroes or comic books as a kid, other than a mild fascination with Spiderman, and at first, he wasn't thrilled when the nickname spread from teammates to social media and people he didn't know.

"I saw the most recent (Joker movie), the violent one. I don't want people to think I'm crazy like that," Jones said of Hollywood's latest Joker played by Joaquin Phoenix. "But it's kind of who I am. I'm a guy who likes to laugh."

The NFL took quick notice, and had to, because Jones only started one full season at the college level. They see a fun-loving quarterback who can also rip the heart out of opponents with the game on the line. He's expected to be a first-round draft choice -- maybe even as high as No. 3 overall where the San Francisco 49ers currently sit after their blockbuster trade with Miami two weeks ago -- and there's nothing funny to NFL clubs about that kind of investment.