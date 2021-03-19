Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: How does the first wave of free agency impact Round 1?

Published: Mar 19, 2021 at 02:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

The first wave of free agency has altered rosters -- and team needs -- across the league. How will all of the moving and shaking impact the 2021 NFL Draft? Below is my second mock draft of the first round.

Quick reminder: This mock is a projection of where I believe players will go, not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB · Junior

"Face of the franchise" prospect with generational traits that could produce elite production for the quarterback-starved Jaguars.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB · Junior

He has average size but above-average arm talent. If the Jets get the Wilson from 2020, as opposed to 2019, things could be looking up real quick.

Pick
3
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR · Junior

This could be a trade-out position, as the rich would get richer with even more draft capital. If the Fins sit tight, Chase would be the future WR1 for Tua Tagovailoa﻿.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
4
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(via Falcons)
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

Matt Rhule is building for the future and a great way to do that is grabbing a dynamic talent who can sit early on. Moving up -- from No. 8 into the Falcons' No. 4 slot in this exercise -- might be the only way to get him.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT · Junior

The 2020 opt-out has tremendous athletic ability with more development physically and technically ahead of him. He should start at a tackle spot early on, with Jonah Williams bumping inside.

Pick
6
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE · Junior

Rare combination of length, speed and ball-winning talent helps make Pitts a matchup nightmare -- and a great addition for Jalen Hurts to throw to.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR · Senior

Detroit desperately needs to find new receivers for freshly minted Lion Jared Goff﻿. Smith is the most talented inside/outside target in this draft.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
8
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via Panthers through Falcons)
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR · Junior

Waddle has become the easy plug-in option for the Giants, but they might need to move up in order to get their hands on him -- or any of the top three receivers in this draft. In this scenario, New York swaps picks with the Falcons, who move down again to No. 11.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB · Junior

If the Broncos add Kyle Fuller at cornerback, their biggest area of concern becomes consistency at quarterback. Adding Fields would be a bold move, but potentially a necessary one for team growth.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OL · Senior

Slater is a potential "five for one" lineman who can play any position up front. The Cowboys were at their best when the offensive line was strong, and this Northwestern product helps strengthen that unit.

Pick
11
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(via Giants)
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB · Junior

With Matt Ryan﻿'s contract restructure, the Falcons might have to sit tight on the QB front, but trading back twice and still adding Surtain is a home run.

Pick
12
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech · CB · Junior (RS)

Edge rusher Kwity Paye actually fits a need and the physical profile here, but Farley's size, athleticism and talent will be hard to pass up for a defense with such small cornerbacks.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OL · Junior (RS)

Vera-Tucker can play guard or tackle -- he's powerful and consistent at both spots. The Chargers get an instant, long-time starter with this selection.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech · OT · Junior

It's no secret the Vikings are in need of a tackle, and Darrisaw is one of the most naturally gifted in this class when his motor is running properly.

Pick
15
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB · Junior (RS)

Bill Belichick knows he needs a quarterback of the future, and Jones may fit the profile of what he's looking for in an accurate, heady signal-caller.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB · Junior

The Patrick Peterson era is over in Arizona. Though not as fast, Horn offers similar size with smothering man-cover potential as an early starter.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB · Junior (RS)

The Raiders have been busy in free agency plugging holes in their lineup, but Owusu-Koramoah would fill a spot that is still a need as a versatile, three-down linebacker.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge · Senior

Paye is going to blow the doors off of his pro day testing (March 26), so he might not be here for Miami. If he is, it's hard to imagine Chris Grier and Brian Flores not loving his traits.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins
Tulsa · LB · Junior (RS)

Collins is a huge, active linebacker with excellent coverage instincts and an ability to become a tackle stacker at outside linebacker in Ron Rivera's defense.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Miami · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

With Robert Quinn failing to impress in Year 1 with Chicago, the Bears could turn to help in the form of this rangy, long-levered defensive end who offers enticing traits but just one full season at the college level.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore
Alabama · DT · Sophomore (RS)

GM Chris Ballard could opt for cornerback help, but he usually looks to build his fronts. Barmore offers both run-stuffing potential and upfield rush from the interior.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II
Northwestern · CB · Junior

Newsome could answer Tennessee's need for a cornerback with good tape, a strong pro day and an impressive level of competitiveness.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Ojulari could stand to use a little more weight on his frame and additional refinement in his pass-rushing plan, but he has plenty of upside and fits a glaring need for the Jets' defense.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Clemson · RB · Senior

Pittsburgh has been making due with bigger, less-explosive runners, but Etienne gives the offense an infusion of juice as both a runner and pass catcher.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OL · Senior (RS)

The Jaguars would be well served to look in the direction of this powerful blocker who would give them an option at either guard or tackle as an immediate starter.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge · Junior (RS)

There are mixed reviews on Phillips, with concerns about medicals, but he can get after the passer and has rare size and length off the edge.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

While Marshall might not be my personal selection here, there is no getting around how his size and speed could impact the Ravens' passing game.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Mississippi · WR · Junior

Moore has inside/outside experience with soft hands and outstanding toughness to work any part of the field you need him to.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB · Junior

Parsons could slip due to character concerns, but his explosiveness, range and versatility would be hard to pass on with his high-impact potential.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell
Georgia · CB · Junior

Both Campbell and Georgia teammate Eric Stokes had a strong pro day performance and could be in consideration here, as the Bills search for a viable CB2 who can play early.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Landon Dickerson
Landon Dickerson
Alabama · C/OG · Senior (RS)

Absolute dirt dog with center/guard starting potential whose infectious attitude and toughness would be a welcome addition, but his injury history is a concern.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Alabama · RB · Senior

Assuming the Bucs' focus is on their championship window, Harris would offer a three-down option who can help the run game and take pressure off of Tom Brady﻿'s shoulders.


Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

Related Content

news

TCU pro day: Top safety prospect Trevon Moehrig battles through bad back

Trevon Moehrig was the main attraction at TCU's pro day, but his sleeper teammate earned his own share of buzz with explosive testing numbers during Friday's workout.
news

Auburn, Stanford pro days: QB prospect Davis Mills shines

One of the 2021 NFL Draft's most intriguing QB talents put on an impressive show at Stanford's pro day. Chase Goodbread provides news and notes from a busy day of workouts.
news

Georgia, Pittsburgh pro days: Eric Stokes blazes unofficial 4.25-second 40-yard dash

Some of the best defensive talent in the 2021 NFL Draft entered the spotlight during Wednesday's pro days. Which prospect made his case for the title of fastest player in this year's class?
news

North Dakota State, Oklahoma pro days: Trey Lance draws Josh Allen comp

North Dakota State and Oklahoma held their pro days on Friday, giving some of the 2021 NFL Draft's top talents a chance to show out in front NFL teams. Chase Goodbread provides news and notes from both workouts, including a strong performance from NDSU QB Trey Lance.
news

North Dakota State pro day: Trey Lance working out in front of 30 NFL teams

Representatives from 30 NFL teams are in attendance for North Dakota State's pro day, where QB Trey Lance is the top attraction.
news

Clemson, Texas pro days: Travis Etienne makes case to be 2021 NFL Draft's RB1

Clemson RB Travis Etienne and two of Trevor Lawrence's top pass catchers from last season entered the pro day spotlight on Thursday, along with some intriguing Texas talents. Have a look at how they fared.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Biggest questions facing top QB prospects? League executives, scouts weigh in

What questions do NFL evaluators have about the top five quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft? Tom Pelissero has the inside scoop from executives and scouts across the league.
news

2021 NFL Draft: 7 candidates to run fastest 40-yard dash at pro days

Which 2021 NFL Draft prospect will post the fastest 40-yard dash time at one of the pro days being held in the next month? Daniel Jeremiah highlights seven of this year's speediest talents.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

Which QB is the best fit for the Patriots? Is there a RB who would be perfect for the Steelers? Chase Goodbread provides a look at the prospect-team fits identified by Daniel Jeremiah during a media availability on Tuesday.
news

2021 NFL Draft: OT Rashawn Slater, CB Greg Newsome II show out at Northwestern pro day

Northwestern's pro day included two of Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 overall prospects: OT Rashawn Slater and CB Greg Newsome II. How did each perform on Tuesday? Will the Wildcats boast a pair of first-rounders come April?
news

2021 NFL Draft: Trey Lance won't run 40 at pro day, leaning on tape to show speed

Trey Lance, one of the top QBs in the 2021 NFL Draft, won't run the 40-yard dash at his pro day on Friday. Mike Garafolo explains why NFL teams might be just fine with that decision.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW