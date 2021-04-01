2021 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do

I know the Hollywood way to do this would be to select DeVonta Smith and team him up with his former QB, Tua Tagovailoa. But we're not doing that here. Chase is clearly the top receiver in this draft. And you, Miami, need more playmakers on offense. Adding Chase to DeVante Parker and free-agent signee Will Fuller gives you a pretty, pretty nice WR corps. And I know some people think you're looking at a quarterback. But if we can be serious for a moment, there is no reason to do that. You just drafted Tua last year. I mean, if you want to go QB and send Tua to the Bears for a mid-round pick, sure, do that. Otherwise, commit to getting better around last year's No. 5 overall pick.