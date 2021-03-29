Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0

Meinerz is a unique player evaluation. He didn't play in 2020, as Wisconsin-Whitewater's season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he spent the fall training and showed up looking like a different player at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January. He saw snaps at guard and center at the annual all-star game. He has the prototype frame, length, power and athleticism for an interior lineman. When I studied his 2019 tape, I loved his nastiness and physicality but he had some balance issues in both the run and passing game. He cleaned that up during the week at the Senior Bowl. He has a unique ability to leverage and roll his hips on contact to uproot and dump defenders over his nose in the run game. He can sink his hips and anchor down easily in pass protection. He has the athleticism to slide/mirror, using his length to keep defenders off his chest. Overall, Meinerz comes with some risk due to the jump in competition but he has all of the traits and the right temperament to develop into an elite starter at the next level.