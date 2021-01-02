College Football Playoff: Five takeaways from Justin Fields vs. Trevor Lawrence

5) Lawrence got away with some poor throws and was under pressure a lot as the Tigers fell behind, fumbling three times in the second half (lost one). That's something he's going to have to clean up. He's a little bit long with his delivery, and he's not often under the type of heat he faced Friday night. But he's going to see pressure at the next level because, chances are, he won't be playing for a very good team as a rookie whenever he moves on to the NFL. He's going to have to function more efficiently in that type of environment.