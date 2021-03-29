Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles land Jaylen Waddle after trading down

Published: Mar 29, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Friday's blockbuster trades altered the outlook for this year's NFL draft, and those to come in the future. How will the moving and shaking impact Round 1, which begins a month from today? Below is my third mock draft of the first round.

Quick reminder: This mock is a projection of where I believe players will go, not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB · Junior

Lawrence has rare potential and special traits. I'm not wavering from my projection for the presumptive No. 1 overall pick.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB · Junior

Wilson made some big, splashy throws at his pro day, and my guess is the Jets are locked in on him being the new face of the offense.

Pick
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

Lance was the projected selection for the 49ers in my mock draft 1.0, when they held the No. 12 pick, so it won't be a surprise if he's the player they're targeting after trading up. He's such a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB · Junior

The Falcons could take a quarterback here to learn behind Matt Ryan or trade out of this spot, but Surtain is the pick they need as a lockdown cornerback.

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT · Junior

Sewell will need some development from a physical and technical standpoint, but I expect him to start early on, which will lead to Jonah Williams moving inside to guard.

Pick
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR · Junior

With the move down the board, the Dolphins add draft capital and still land the player they covet. Great job by GM Chris Grier and his team.

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR · Senior

The Lions must add more help at receiver for Jared Goff. Smith is the most talented inside/outside target in this draft.

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB · Junior (RS)

Carolina gets a quarterback with good accuracy and quick eyes who is coming off of a season that was eerily similar to Joe Burrow's when Panthers OC Joe Brady coached him at LSU.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB · Junior

Selecting Fields would be a bold -- but potentially necessary -- move for the team to take the next step.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OL · Senior

Slater has the versatility to play any position on the O-line and will help strengthen a Cowboys front five that was decimated by injuries last season.

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE · Junior

Dream scenario here, as the Giants get a chance to choose between electric speed (Jaylen Waddle) and matchup talent (Pitts). I see them taking the latter.

Pick
12
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR · Junior

Moving back and grabbing Jalen Hurts﻿' former Alabama teammate is a strong play. Waddle can help open up the offense and threaten with yards-after-catch throws underneath.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech · OT · Junior

While the Chargers could use a cornerback, they almost have to have a left tackle. Darrisaw is one of the more talented blind-side protectors in this draft.

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OL · Junior (RS)

Vera-Tucker's arms ended up being shorter than expected at his pro day, but he still gives the Vikings a much-needed addition with guard/tackle flexibility.

Pick
15
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB · Junior

Parsons could slip due to character concerns, but he's super talented and Bill Belichick's "Patriots Way" might be a good fit for the young linebacker.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB · Junior

Big win for the Cardinals here if Horn falls to them. He has all the physical tools Arizona could be looking for and is capable of starting right away.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore
Alabama · DT · Sophomore (RS)

Many mock drafts have Las Vegas targeting a linebacker here, but Barmore is a true two-way defensive tackle who can improve the Raiders' run defense and interior pass rush.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge · Senior

During last week's Michigan pro day, Paye blazed a 4.52 40-yard dash at 261 pounds, while also posting impressive numbers in the vertical leap (35.5 inches), broad jump (9 feet, 10 inches) and bench press (36 reps). A strained quadriceps prevented Paye from performing the agility drills -- where he was really supposed to turn heads -- but he's established himself as one of the freakiest athletes in this class. It's not hard to imagine Dolphins GM Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores falling in love with these traits.

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB · Junior (RS)

Big-time talent who brings an explosive blend of speed, aggression and versatility. He's still learning, but should become a high-end linebacker with rush and cover ability, as well.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Miami · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

Robert Quinn﻿, last offseason's big addition on a five-year $70 million deal, provided a grand total of two sacks in 2020. Rousseau remains raw, with just 15 college games under his belt, but he offers enticing length and athleticism on the edge.

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jayson Oweh
Jayson Oweh
Penn State · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

GM Chris Ballard could opt for cornerback help, but he usually looks to build the fronts. Not many men walk the Earth with Oweh's size and athletic profile. Ballard just might swing the bat on pass rush here.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II
Northwestern · CB · Junior

Newsome's stock has been on the rise after an electric pro day. The Titans need a cornerback, and the highly competitive Northwestern product feels like a perfect fit.

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

Ojulari will need to refine his pass-rushing plan to consistently succeed at the next level, but the raw explosiveness showcased at his pro day is special.

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins
Tulsa · LB · Junior (RS)

When the need matches the talent available, everyone is happy. Collins has throwback size, but new-school athleticism and coverage ability as a three-down player.

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OT · Senior (RS)

The Jaguars immediately protect the investment they made at No. 1 overall, giving Trevor Lawrence a mauling blocker who can immediately start at guard or tackle.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge · Junior (RS)

The former five-star recruit carries some medical concerns, but he brings a rare skill set off the edge. Phillips and Myles Garrett could wreak havoc in Cleveland.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

The Ravens need more juice in the passing game, and Marshall offers an alluring size-speed combo out wide.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Mississippi · WR · Junior

The versatile wideout with soft hands and outstanding toughness can win from any alignment, working all areas of the field. Not a bad piece to have in the post-﻿Drew Brees era.

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell
Georgia · CB · Junior

Campbell is still in need of polish, but has impressive size and speed to help inject some new life into the Packers' back end.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech · CB · Junior (RS)

Farley's slotting in the first round is tenuous in the wake of an additional back procedure. While he's expected to be ready for camp, the Bills will need to have their team doctors clear him. This would be tremendous value if he ends up being ready to rock.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Landon Dickerson
Landon Dickerson
Alabama · C · Senior (RS)

Dickerson is a coach's dream with his infectious attitude, toughness and versatility along the interior. The only thing preventing him from being a first-round lock is a concerning injury history.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Clemson · RB · Senior

Etienne is violent, fast and able to impact the game on all three downs. He would be an immediate upgrade to the Tampa offense that could continue beyond Tom Brady﻿'s tenure.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

