Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles land Jaylen Waddle after trading down

During last week's Michigan pro day, Paye blazed a 4.52 40-yard dash at 261 pounds, while also posting impressive numbers in the vertical leap (35.5 inches), broad jump (9 feet, 10 inches) and bench press (36 reps). A strained quadriceps prevented Paye from performing the agility drills -- where he was really supposed to turn heads -- but he's established himself as one of the freakiest athletes in this class. It's not hard to imagine Dolphins GM Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores falling in love with these traits.