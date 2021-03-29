Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles land Jaylen Waddle after trading down

Friday's blockbuster trades altered the outlook for this year's NFL draft, and those to come in the future. How will the moving and shaking impact Round 1, which begins a month from today? Below is my third mock draft of the first round.
Quick reminder: This mock is a projection of where I believe players will go, not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.
Lawrence has rare potential and special traits. I'm not wavering from my projection for the presumptive No. 1 overall pick.
Wilson made some big, splashy throws at his pro day, and my guess is the Jets are locked in on him being the new face of the offense.
Lance was the projected selection for the 49ers in my mock draft 1.0, when they held the No. 12 pick, so it won't be a surprise if he's the player they're targeting after trading up. He's such a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense.
The Falcons could take a quarterback here to learn behind Matt Ryan or trade out of this spot, but Surtain is the pick they need as a lockdown cornerback.
Sewell will need some development from a physical and technical standpoint, but I expect him to start early on, which will lead to Jonah Williams moving inside to guard.
With the move down the board, the Dolphins add draft capital and still land the player they covet. Great job by GM Chris Grier and his team.
The Lions must add more help at receiver for Jared Goff. Smith is the most talented inside/outside target in this draft.
Carolina gets a quarterback with good accuracy and quick eyes who is coming off of a season that was eerily similar to Joe Burrow's when Panthers OC Joe Brady coached him at LSU.
Selecting Fields would be a bold -- but potentially necessary -- move for the team to take the next step.
Slater has the versatility to play any position on the O-line and will help strengthen a Cowboys front five that was decimated by injuries last season.
Dream scenario here, as the Giants get a chance to choose between electric speed (Jaylen Waddle) and matchup talent (Pitts). I see them taking the latter.
Moving back and grabbing Jalen Hurts' former Alabama teammate is a strong play. Waddle can help open up the offense and threaten with yards-after-catch throws underneath.
While the Chargers could use a cornerback, they almost have to have a left tackle. Darrisaw is one of the more talented blind-side protectors in this draft.
Vera-Tucker's arms ended up being shorter than expected at his pro day, but he still gives the Vikings a much-needed addition with guard/tackle flexibility.
Parsons could slip due to character concerns, but he's super talented and Bill Belichick's "Patriots Way" might be a good fit for the young linebacker.
Big win for the Cardinals here if Horn falls to them. He has all the physical tools Arizona could be looking for and is capable of starting right away.
Many mock drafts have Las Vegas targeting a linebacker here, but Barmore is a true two-way defensive tackle who can improve the Raiders' run defense and interior pass rush.
During last week's Michigan pro day, Paye blazed a 4.52 40-yard dash at 261 pounds, while also posting impressive numbers in the vertical leap (35.5 inches), broad jump (9 feet, 10 inches) and bench press (36 reps). A strained quadriceps prevented Paye from performing the agility drills -- where he was really supposed to turn heads -- but he's established himself as one of the freakiest athletes in this class. It's not hard to imagine Dolphins GM Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores falling in love with these traits.
Big-time talent who brings an explosive blend of speed, aggression and versatility. He's still learning, but should become a high-end linebacker with rush and cover ability, as well.
Robert Quinn, last offseason's big addition on a five-year $70 million deal, provided a grand total of two sacks in 2020. Rousseau remains raw, with just 15 college games under his belt, but he offers enticing length and athleticism on the edge.
GM Chris Ballard could opt for cornerback help, but he usually looks to build the fronts. Not many men walk the Earth with Oweh's size and athletic profile. Ballard just might swing the bat on pass rush here.
Newsome's stock has been on the rise after an electric pro day. The Titans need a cornerback, and the highly competitive Northwestern product feels like a perfect fit.
Ojulari will need to refine his pass-rushing plan to consistently succeed at the next level, but the raw explosiveness showcased at his pro day is special.
When the need matches the talent available, everyone is happy. Collins has throwback size, but new-school athleticism and coverage ability as a three-down player.
The Jaguars immediately protect the investment they made at No. 1 overall, giving Trevor Lawrence a mauling blocker who can immediately start at guard or tackle.
The former five-star recruit carries some medical concerns, but he brings a rare skill set off the edge. Phillips and Myles Garrett could wreak havoc in Cleveland.
The Ravens need more juice in the passing game, and Marshall offers an alluring size-speed combo out wide.
The versatile wideout with soft hands and outstanding toughness can win from any alignment, working all areas of the field. Not a bad piece to have in the post-Drew Brees era.
Campbell is still in need of polish, but has impressive size and speed to help inject some new life into the Packers' back end.
Farley's slotting in the first round is tenuous in the wake of an additional back procedure. While he's expected to be ready for camp, the Bills will need to have their team doctors clear him. This would be tremendous value if he ends up being ready to rock.
Dickerson is a coach's dream with his infectious attitude, toughness and versatility along the interior. The only thing preventing him from being a first-round lock is a concerning injury history.
Etienne is violent, fast and able to impact the game on all three downs. He would be an immediate upgrade to the Tampa offense that could continue beyond Tom Brady's tenure.