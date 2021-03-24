South Carolina, USC pro days: Gamecocks CB Jaycee Horn soars

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 23





With his dad, former Pro Bowl receiver Joe Horn, looking on, Jaycee Horn put on a show at the pro day. His unofficial numbers were even better than those of Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II, who had an outstanding performance at the Tide's pro day just 24 hours earlier.





Horn ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, according to three clockings obtained by NFL Network report James Palmer, who was on assignment in Columbia, South Carolina. The junior corner also impressed with a 41.5-inch vertical jump, a broad jump of 11 feet, 1 inch and 19 reps on the bench press.





This was a display of size (6-1, 205), length (33-inch arm) and athleticism that can only help Horn with a little more than a month to go before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees him moving up at least one notch in his rankings of this year's top cornerback prospects after the workout.