2021 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

The NFL Scouting Combine's altered format for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the spotlight onto the 2021 pro day circuit, where NFL decision-makers will have the opportunity to see the top draft prospects perform on-field drills and learn their official measurements. Teams are limited to a maximum of three representatives at any pro day this year. Below is a list of confirmed college pro days in the lead up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

March 5

  • Kansas

March 9

  • Kansas State
  • Northwestern
  • Wisconsin-Whitewater

March 10

  • Arkansas
  • Marshall
  • Maryland
  • Wisconsin

March 11

  • Clemson
  • Nevada
  • Texas

March 12

  • Arkansas State
  • North Dakota State
  • Oklahoma

March 15

  • Ken State
  • Middle Tennessee

March 16

  • Georgia Tech

March 17

  • Arizona
  • Army
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Pittsburgh
  • San Jose State

March 18

  • Auburn
  • Buffalo
  • Central Arkansas
  • Louisiana Tech
  • Louisiana-Monroe
  • West Virginia

March 19

  • Memphis
  • Ohio
  • TCU

March 22

  • Air Force
  • Bowling Green
  • Colorado State
  • Florida State
  • Iowa
  • Missouri
  • Toledo

March 23

  • Alabama
  • Central Michigan
  • Iowa State
  • Nebraska
  • Purdue

March 24

  • Michigan State
  • Mississippi State
  • South Carolina
  • USC
  • Virginia

March 25

  • Georgia Southern
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi
  • Penn State
  • San Diego State
  • SMU
  • Tennessee
  • Western Michigan

March 26

  • Boston College
  • BYU
  • Michigan
  • South Dakota State
  • Virginia Tech

March 29

  • Arizona State
  • Duke
  • Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Miami
  • Miami (Ohio)
  • North Carolina
  • Washington State

March 30

  • East Carolina
  • Florida Atlantic
  • Louisville
  • North Carolina State
  • Ohio State
  • Texas A&M
  • Tulane
  • Washington

March 31

  • Baylor
  • Boise State
  • Florida
  • Kentucky
  • LSU
  • Notre Dame
  • Wake Forest

April 1

  • Minnesota
  • North Carolina-Charlotte
  • Oklahoma State
  • Oregon State
  • South Florida
  • UCF
  • Western Kentucky

April 2

  • Indiana
  • Oregon
  • Tulsa

April 7

  • Texas Tech

April 9

  • Ball State
  • Houston
  • UAB

