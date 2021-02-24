2021 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

The NFL Scouting Combine's altered format for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the spotlight onto the 2021 pro day circuit, where NFL decision-makers will have the opportunity to see the top draft prospects perform on-field drills and learn their official measurements. Teams are limited to a maximum of three representatives at any pro day this year. Below is a list of confirmed college pro days in the lead up to the 2021 NFL Draft.
March 5
- Kansas
March 9
- Kansas State
- Northwestern
- Wisconsin-Whitewater
March 10
- Arkansas
- Marshall
- Maryland
- Wisconsin
March 11
- Clemson
- Nevada
- Texas
March 12
- Arkansas State
- North Dakota State
- Oklahoma
March 15
- Ken State
- Middle Tennessee
March 16
- Georgia Tech
March 17
- Arizona
- Army
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Pittsburgh
- San Jose State
March 18
- Auburn
- Buffalo
- Central Arkansas
- Louisiana Tech
- Louisiana-Monroe
- West Virginia
March 19
- Memphis
- Ohio
- TCU
March 22
- Air Force
- Bowling Green
- Colorado State
- Florida State
- Iowa
- Missouri
- Toledo
March 23
- Alabama
- Central Michigan
- Iowa State
- Nebraska
- Purdue
March 24
- Michigan State
- Mississippi State
- South Carolina
- USC
- Virginia
March 25
- Georgia Southern
- Massachusetts
- Mississippi
- Penn State
- San Diego State
- SMU
- Tennessee
- Western Michigan
March 26
- Boston College
- BYU
- Michigan
- South Dakota State
- Virginia Tech
March 29
- Arizona State
- Duke
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Miami
- Miami (Ohio)
- North Carolina
- Washington State
March 30
- East Carolina
- Florida Atlantic
- Louisville
- North Carolina State
- Ohio State
- Texas A&M
- Tulane
- Washington
March 31
- Baylor
- Boise State
- Florida
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Wake Forest
April 1
- Minnesota
- North Carolina-Charlotte
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon State
- South Florida
- UCF
- Western Kentucky
April 2
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Tulsa
April 7
- Texas Tech
April 9
- Ball State
- Houston
- UAB