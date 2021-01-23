NFL sends memo detailing pre-Draft rules regarding draft-eligible players

In a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL informed clubs Friday of a slew of new pre-2021 NFL Draft rules relating to hosting and interacting with draft-eligible players.
These latest updates to the pre-draft process come four days after the NFL announced format changes for the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.
All teams are prohibited from timing, testing, interviewing in-person or giving medical exams to any draft prospect outside of a school's pro day or an all-star game because of ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Pelissero noted.
"The presence of a college player at a club's facility is prohibited, even if the player has been invited by a current NFL player," the memo read in part. "If a college player appears at a club's facility, he should be advised that his presence is prohibited by NFL rules and should be requested to leave immediately. A violation of this type will subject the involved club and club employee to appropriate penalties under the League's anti-tampering policy."
The memo also details a league-wide ban on private workouts, facility visits, dinners and film sessions with prospects. Schools hosting pro days are allowed a maximum of five players classified as "Designated Underclassmen" to particpate.
Clubs will be limited to three reps at any pro day and are also not allowed to attend any combine-type events or similar workout sessions that are not affiliated with the NFL. All attendees are required to wear PPE and practice social distancing.
NFL teams can begin conducting phone or video interviews with underclassmen Jan. 25 and "seniors" on Feb. 1, Pelissero noted. The last day for telephone or video conferences with a draft-eligible player is April 28, the day before the draft.