NFL sends memo detailing pre-Draft rules regarding draft-eligible players

In a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL informed clubs Friday of a slew of new pre-2021 NFL Draft rules relating to hosting and interacting with draft-eligible players.

These latest updates to the pre-draft process come four days after the NFL announced format changes for the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.

All teams are prohibited from timing, testing, interviewing in-person or giving medical exams to any draft prospect outside of a school's pro day or an all-star game because of ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Pelissero noted.

"The presence of a college player at a club's facility is prohibited, even if the player has been invited by a current NFL player," the memo read in part. "If a college player appears at a club's facility, he should be advised that his presence is prohibited by NFL rules and should be requested to leave immediately. A violation of this type will subject the involved club and club employee to appropriate penalties under the League's anti-tampering policy."

The memo also details a league-wide ban on private workouts, facility visits, dinners and film sessions with prospects. Schools hosting pro days are allowed a maximum of five players classified as "Designated Underclassmen" to particpate.

Clubs will be limited to three reps at any pro day and are also not allowed to attend any combine-type events or similar workout sessions that are not affiliated with the NFL. All attendees are required to wear PPE and practice social distancing.