Stefon Diggs thrilled to return home with Commanders: 'I want to put on for my city'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting wide receiver Stefon Diggs to sign with the Washington Commanders for one-year, $10M contract.
After 11 years away, Stefon Diggs is finally back home.
It's not quite the tale of the prodigal son, but it is an opportunity for the Gaithersburg, Maryland native to play hero in a land in which he's occasionally been a visiting villain.
In his time with the Vikings and Bills, Diggs made three trips home and tortured Washington's defense, catching 25 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown, totals that included his 13-catch, 164-yard explosion in a 26-20 loss to the home team in 2016 while with Minnesota. He's been productive because he's long felt disrespected by the two clubs in the DMV.
“That’s my hometown team, them and the Baltimore Ravens,” Diggs said Friday, via the Associated Press. “I always played with a chip on my shoulder, but the chip got really big when I’d go home because I felt like they passed up on me, didn’t give me a chance, and I was right in their backyard.”
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Now that he's a Commander, Diggs can officially put that to rest. His next mission won't require him to be the brightest star on his team, but he will need to fill a vital role opposite Terry McLaurin in an offense headlined by quarterback Jayden Daniels, a budding star who is looking to get back on track following an injury-riddled 2025 campaign.
If Commanders fans are looking for evidence of Diggs' value to a young quarterback, look no further than last season. Diggs cleared 1,000 receiving yards while catching passes from NFL MVP finalist Drake Maye, a fellow member of Daniels' 2024 draft class whom Diggs helped blossom in Maye's second NFL season.
Now, he's aiming to bring the same older-sibling energy to Daniels.
“Quarterbacks got a lot on their plate, so I bring it down a notch and talk to them brother to brother,” Diggs said. “With young quarterbacks, making plays for them gives them confidence. That puts a battery in their back to feel like, ‘Man, I can do anything out here.’ That’s how I try to help them: just by playing well.”
At 32 years old, Diggs isn't quite the same explosive playmaker he was back in his Minnesota and Buffalo days. But as he demonstrated in New England -- a season played after he'd suffered a torn ACL as a Texan in 2024 -- Diggs' experience and technical mastery still propels him toward success. It's a role Washington desperately needed to fill after moving on from veteran Deebo Samuel, and it's part of what Diggs sees as a script made for Hollywood.
If all goes well, Diggs could receive his cinematic moment less than an hour's drive from where he grew up -- complete with a Jeezy reference.
“I can’t write a better story,” Diggs said. “At this point in my career, being healthy, coming off an ACL (injury), having success, going to your hometown team and wanting to shine for them. ... I want to put on for my city.”