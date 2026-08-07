NFL Network: Titans make Peter Skoronski top-paid guard with four-year, $100 million extension

Fresh off his best season of his career, Peter Skoronski is getting paid.

The Tennessee Titans signed the offensive lineman to a four-year, $100 million extension Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, making Skoronski the highest-paid guard in the NFL. Skoronski's extension includes $88 million in guaranteed money, Rapoport added.

The team confirmed the signing Friday afternoon.

It's a good time to be an ascending guard in the NFL. Skoronski's contract resets the market at the position less than a week after Atlanta handed a four-year, $96 million extension to guard Matthew Bergeron, marking a relatively rare instance in which two interior linemen received top-of-the-line contracts in the same week.

Skoronski's extension is as much an investment as it is a reward. A former standout tackle at Northwestern, Skoronski transitioned to guard upon arriving in Tennessee as the 11th overall pick in 2023, navigating choppy waters in his first two seasons as part of a rebuilt Titans offensive line. In 2025, Skoronski finally found his rhythm, producing an elite season that earned him the sixth-best offensive grade among guards in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. The jump in performance suggested Skoronski's best years are ahead of him, increasing his importance to the Titans' long-term plans and motivating them to pay him now, more than a year before he's scheduled to reach free agency.

The timing couldn't be better for both sides of this deal. Skoronski had the security of a fifth-year option after the Titans picked it up earlier this offseason, but this extension provides him with long-term assurance while also locking up his services at a time when the Titans have ample cap space, thanks in part to Cam Ward's rookie contract.

With increased pay come higher expectations, but as Skoronski proved (amid the dysfunction that comes with firing a coach mid-season) in 2025, he's found his stride as he enters his prime.

With Ward showing plenty of promise as a rookie, it's paramount for Tennessee to provide the franchise quarterback with reliable protection. Signing Skoronski accomplishes part of that goal and allows the Titans to move forward with one less item on their checklist.