Hall of Fame WR Larry Fitzgerald will never officially 'retire'

Fitzgerald explained that when he was young, his grandfather and a longtime friend would have conversations about retirement that stuck with him all these years.

"They'd talk about retirement killing more people in our country than anything," Fitzgerald said. "It always stuck with me. I just don't believe in retirement. I just think you transition into different phases, especially as an athlete. I was done at 38. Retire? There is no retirement in sight.

"I protest the word more than the actual thing. So I just won't acknowledge that."

The reasoning explains why Fitzgerald never had an official retirement announcement or press conference. In the first few years after he walked away following the 2020 campaign, there was speculation that the dominant wideout might return, given that he hadn’t “officially” retired.

It turns out, out of principle, Fitzy will never say he’s retired.