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NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Falcons sign OL Matthew Bergeron to $96M extension; Bills' C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off

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Around the NFL Staff
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NFL Network anchor and reporter Taylor Bisciotti shares the latest from Los Angeles Chargers training camp.

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS

  • DL Brodric Martin

INJURIES

  • DL PJ Mustipher (foot) placed on injured reserve
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • G Matthew Bergeron signed a four-year contract extension that is worth $96 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered an apparent lower body injury in Saturday's practice and left on a cart, per local reporters. Gardner-Johnson had to helped off the field and appeared unable to put weight on his right foot.
Houston Texans

INJURIES

  • LB Jake Hansen is week to week with an ankle injury, per HC DeMeco Ryans.
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • WR Cyrus Allen left Saturday's practice with an apparent lower body injury, per local reporters. The fifth-round rookie was assisted off the field and exited on a cart.
New England Patriots

INJURIES

  • LB Gabe Jacas will be a limited participant in practice on Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel said.
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

  • DL Ben Barten

ROSTER CUTS

  • LS Garrison Grimes
Pittsburgh Steelers

OTHER NEWS

  • Pittsburgh announced its Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2026: former GM Kevin Colbert, CB J.T. Thomas and guard Craig Wolfley. The three will be honored during the Steelers' Week 3 game against the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 27.
San Francisco 49ers

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

  • WR Deebo Samuel signed a one-year contract, the team officially announced.

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises and executive VP of football operations, is leaving the organization after 25 years, ESPN reported. Marathe will focus full-time on running Leeds United and Rangers FC, of which 49ers Enterprises has controlling stakes.