NFL news roundup: Falcons sign OL Matthew Bergeron to $96M extension; Bills' C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off
Published:
Updated:
Loading...
NFL Network anchor and reporter Taylor Bisciotti shares the latest from Los Angeles Chargers training camp.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- DL Brodric Martin
INJURIES
- DL PJ Mustipher (foot) placed on injured reserve
INJURIES
- G Matthew Bergeron signed a four-year contract extension that is worth $96 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
INJURIES
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered an apparent lower body injury in Saturday's practice and left on a cart, per local reporters. Gardner-Johnson had to helped off the field and appeared unable to put weight on his right foot.
INJURIES
- LB Gabe Jacas will be a limited participant in practice on Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel said.
SIGNINGS
- DL Ben Barten
ROSTER CUTS
- LS Garrison Grimes
INJURIES
- WR Ricky Pearsall will undergo knee surgery and will miss the entire 2026 season, GM John Lynch announced.
SIGNINGS
- WR Deebo Samuel signed a one-year contract, the team officially announced.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises and executive VP of football operations, is leaving the organization after 25 years, ESPN reported. Marathe will focus full-time on running Leeds United and Rangers FC, of which 49ers Enterprises has controlling stakes.