Top 100 Players of 2026, No. 40: Niners OT Trent Williams makes 13th appearance

2025 stats: 16 games | 996 snaps | 32 QBP allowed | 4 sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)





Death, taxes and Williams making the NFL Top 100 list. The 12-time Pro Bowl left tackle has now played 15 seasons and has 13 appearances in the Top 100. He remains one of the most important parts of San Francisco’s offense heading into his age-38 campaign, having just signed a two-year extension through 2027 he admitted will “probably” be his last. That means Williams, who has allowed a sack rate under 1% for five straight years, still has a couple shots left at an elusive Super Bowl ring to complete his Hall of Fame career.





NFL Pro Insight for Williams: Williams allowed a 0.6% sack rate in 2025, tied for fifth among left tackles with at least 200 pass block snaps.