NFL news roundup: Bills signing guard O'Cyrus Torrence to 4-year, $78.4M extension
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SIGNINGS
- G O'Cyrus Torrence agreed to terms with Buffalo on a four-year, $78.4 million extension, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Torrence's deal includes $46 million guaranteed and ties him to the team through the 2030 season. The former second-round pick was entering a contract year but is now one of the top-paid guards in the NFL at $19.6 million per year. Torrence hasn't missed a game since entering the league in 2023, starting all but one.
INJURIES
- DE Dorance Armstrong (knee) was activated from the physically unable to perform list.
- CB Trey Amos (fibula) was activated from the PUP list.
- P Tress Way (pec) was activated from the non-football injury list.
SIGNINGS
- WR Stefon Diggs' signing was announced by the team.
ROSTER CUTS