NFL Network: Lions signing RB Jahmyr Gibbs to three-year contract worth up to $75.75 million

Sonic has cashed in.

The Detroit Lions are signing running back Jahmyr Gibbs to a three-year extension for $67.5 million worth up to $75.75 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday. The deal, which makes him the highest-paid running back in the league, includes $51.5 million guaranteed, per Rapoport and Schefter.

Gibbs' deal, sitting at $22.5 million per year, resets the running back market once again, topping Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, who signed a deal worth $22.25 million APY on Aug. 4. The Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor also inked a contract with an annual salary of $22 million on Thursday, as the three running backs collectively helped boost the salary ceiling for the position over the past few days.

The agreement to a long-term pact should spell the end to Gibbs' hold-in. Although head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged the star running back was dealing with a "bit of a back" issue as Gibbs missed practices to start training camp, it also made sense for Gibbs to report but protect himself until a new contract came to fruition.

Gibbs did notably don a uniform Thursday for the first time this preseason and participated in limited fashion on the side field, per local reporters. That came before the sides agreed to an extension, so he should presumably ramp up in short order.

With business out of the way, Gibbs and the Lions have a pivotal year to prepare for in the Motor City. Gibbs is set to partake in his first campaign sans running mate David Montgomery, while the Lions look to bounce back from a disappointing 9-8 season that saw them miss the playoffs after two straight postseason runs.