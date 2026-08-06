NFL Network: Lions signing RB Jahmyr Gibbs to three-year contract worth up to $75.75 million
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs agrees to a three-year $67.5 million contract extension.
Sonic has cashed in.
The Detroit Lions are signing running back Jahmyr Gibbs to a three-year extension for $67.5 million worth up to $75.75 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday. The deal, which makes him the highest-paid running back in the league, includes $51.5 million guaranteed, per Rapoport and Schefter.
Gibbs' deal, sitting at $22.5 million per year, resets the running back market once again, topping Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, who signed a deal worth $22.25 million APY on Aug. 4. The Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor also inked a contract with an annual salary of $22 million on Thursday, as the three running backs collectively helped boost the salary ceiling for the position over the past few days.
The agreement to a long-term pact should spell the end to Gibbs' hold-in. Although head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged the star running back was dealing with a "bit of a back" issue as Gibbs missed practices to start training camp, it also made sense for Gibbs to report but protect himself until a new contract came to fruition.
Gibbs did notably don a uniform Thursday for the first time this preseason and participated in limited fashion on the side field, per local reporters. That came before the sides agreed to an extension, so he should presumably ramp up in short order.
With business out of the way, Gibbs and the Lions have a pivotal year to prepare for in the Motor City. Gibbs is set to partake in his first campaign sans running mate David Montgomery, while the Lions look to bounce back from a disappointing 9-8 season that saw them miss the playoffs after two straight postseason runs.
When Gibbs joined Detroit as the 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft, his price tag was scoffed at by some around the league. A team seen as on the rise presumably had more pressing needs after already signing Montgomery a few months prior.
The Lions proved such thinking dead wrong in short order. Gibbs and Montgomery quickly became the league's most-feared backfield duo for a club that went on to capture two straight NFC North titles. With Montgomery bashing away at opposing fronts, Gibbs dashed through and around them with ease, compiling 1,261 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie. He showed he could hold down the backfield alone in Year 2 when Montgomery missed time down the stretch. Gibbs finished the 2024 campaign with a career-high 1,929 scrimmage yards and 20 TDs.
Gibbs then naturally chipped away at Montgomery's workload last season, becoming Detroit's go-to as an offense that struggled with consistency became increasingly reliant on Gibbs' ability to create his own space. He finished with 1,839 yards from scrimmage and another 18 scores.
Through his first three years, Gibbs has made three Pro Bowls, hauled in 50-plus receptions in each campaign, averaged a marvelous 5.3 yards per carry and found the end zone 49 times to break Lions legend Barry Sanders' record for the most scrimmage scores before turning 24 years old. The Lions, in turn, have never finished worse than fifth in scoring while rostering Gibbs.
As prolific as his partnership with Montgomery was, Gibbs' heroics allowed Detroit to trade the elder RB to the Houston Texans in March. Gibbs now stands alone in the Lions' backfield, supplemented by free-agent signee Isiah Pacheco but likely to take on his largest backfield responsibility he's had to date.
The Lions are paying him handsomely at an oft-undervalued position to do so, showing complete confidence in one of the NFL's most electric talents.