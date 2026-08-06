NFL Network: Colts, RB Jonathan Taylor agree to terms on two-year, $44 million contract extension

Two down, one to go.

Following Bijan Robinson’s record-setting contract earlier this week, another running back got paid.

The Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor agreed to terms on a two-year, $44 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. The extension includes $39 million guaranteed and is worth up to $47 million. Indy has since officially announced extending Taylor.

Taylor was set to enter the final year of his contract. The new pact is a massive third deal for the 27-year-old back.

While Taylor didn’t hold in like fellow top RBs Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs did this summer, the veteran made it clear he wanted an extension to remain in Indy beyond 2026. Unlike last time he was seeking a new deal, there was no apparent animosity or trade request in these negotiations.