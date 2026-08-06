NFL Network: Colts, RB Jonathan Taylor agree to terms on two-year, $44 million contract extension
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo brings the report initially delivered by fellow Insider Ian Rapoport that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor agreed to a contract extension with thirty-nine million dollars guaranteed over the next two years.
Two down, one to go.
Following Bijan Robinson’s record-setting contract earlier this week, another running back got paid.
The Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor agreed to terms on a two-year, $44 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. The extension includes $39 million guaranteed and is worth up to $47 million. Indy has since officially announced extending Taylor.
Taylor was set to enter the final year of his contract. The new pact is a massive third deal for the 27-year-old back.
While Taylor didn’t hold in like fellow top RBs Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs did this summer, the veteran made it clear he wanted an extension to remain in Indy beyond 2026. Unlike last time he was seeking a new deal, there was no apparent animosity or trade request in these negotiations.
RELATED CONTENT
Taylor is coming off back-to-back seasons with 1,400-plus rushing yards. Despite a 303-carry season in 2024, the veteran improved upon all his figures in 2025, galloping for 1,585 rushing yards and leading the NFL in carries (323), rushing touchdowns (18) and rushing first downs (84).
The engine of the Colts' offense, getting Taylor’s deal done was a priority for a front office and coaching staff that enters the 2026 season with a heaping plateful of pressure.
The $22-million-per-year base value in new money slides right behind the $22.25 million pact Robinson inked this week.
The deal keeps Taylor in Indy for the next three seasons and gives him a potential fourth bite at the contract apple ahead of his age-30 campaign.
We entered training camp with Robinson, Gibbs and Taylor all seeking new deals. Before preseason games start, two contracts are done. We’ll see how long it takes before Gibbs gets his own bag.