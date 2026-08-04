Falcons, RB Bijan Robinson agree to 3-year contract extension worth up to $75 million

The Falcons have extended another key piece of their future, ending a hold-in in the process.

Atlanta and running back Bijan Robinson agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth up to $75 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, per sources.

The base value of Robinson's deal is $66.75 million, Rapoport reported, giving him a position-best $22.25 million APY, which bests Saquon Barkley's $20.6 million.

Robinson will receive $51 million guaranteed ($37 million at signing), per Rapoport and Schefter, the most money guaranteed to a RB on a non-rookie deal in NFL history. Arizona's Jeremiyah Love signed a fully guaranteed $53 million rookie contract after the Cardinals took him with the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Falcons star's deal, sitting at $22.25 million per year, presumably sets the mark for RB Jahmyr Gibbs, his draft-class mate from 2023, to aim for in negotiations with the Detroit Lions.

Robinson had been holding in as the sides put finishing touches on a new contract, but he can now return to his full on-field preparations for the upcoming season.

He's the third recipient of a megadeal from Atlanta in the past couple months. Wide receiver Drake London inked a four-year, $141 million deal on June 2. Three weeks later, Kyle Pitts signed a three-year, $54 million extension. Coming to terms with Robinson proved a bit more stressful, but the club's three brightest offensive stars are now committed to a long-term future in the ATL as president of football Matt Ryan and the rest of the new Falcons brass power through their checklist to turn around the franchise.