Falcons, RB Bijan Robinson agree to 3-year contract extension worth up to $75 million
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson agrees to three-year, $75M deal making him highest paid RB
The Falcons have extended another key piece of their future, ending a hold-in in the process.
Atlanta and running back Bijan Robinson agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth up to $75 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, per sources.
The base value of Robinson's deal is $66.75 million, Rapoport reported, giving him a position-best $22.25 million APY, which bests Saquon Barkley's $20.6 million.
Robinson will receive $51 million guaranteed ($37 million at signing), per Rapoport and Schefter, the most money guaranteed to a RB on a non-rookie deal in NFL history. Arizona's Jeremiyah Love signed a fully guaranteed $53 million rookie contract after the Cardinals took him with the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Falcons star's deal, sitting at $22.25 million per year, presumably sets the mark for RB Jahmyr Gibbs, his draft-class mate from 2023, to aim for in negotiations with the Detroit Lions.
Robinson had been holding in as the sides put finishing touches on a new contract, but he can now return to his full on-field preparations for the upcoming season.
He's the third recipient of a megadeal from Atlanta in the past couple months. Wide receiver Drake London inked a four-year, $141 million deal on June 2. Three weeks later, Kyle Pitts signed a three-year, $54 million extension. Coming to terms with Robinson proved a bit more stressful, but the club's three brightest offensive stars are now committed to a long-term future in the ATL as president of football Matt Ryan and the rest of the new Falcons brass power through their checklist to turn around the franchise.
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The Falcons haven't enjoyed a winning season or playoff trip since 2017, plateauing just under .500 at 8-9 the past two campaigns.
Robinson is hardly to blame for the team's struggles, though. The 2023 draft's No. 8 overall pick was touted early on in the process as a generational talent, and he's lived up to the billing three years into his NFL career.
Through 51 games, the two-time Pro Bowler has 3,910 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground with a 4.9 yards-per-carry average, as well as 198 catches for 1,738 yards and nine additional scores.
As good as he's been throughout the entirety of his Falcons tenure, Robinson broke out last season, leading the league with 2,298 scrimmage yards to make his first All-Pro team and finish fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting.
A versatile human joystick, Robinson also paced the NFL in missed tackles forced on running plays (87), missed tackles forced per carry among players with 100 attempts (0.29; tied with Kenneth Walker III) and rushing yards after contact (1,172), per PFF. He forced another 26 missed tackles on receptions, trailing only Puka Nacua.
Robinson is as close to singlehandedly being able to generate offense as any running back in the league, which will come in handy for the Falcons as they continue to navigate uncertainty at the quarterback position. Atlanta hasn't trotted out the same Week 1 starting QB in back-to-back seasons since Ryan was in uniform to begin the 2021 campaign, his last as a player for the club. Last year's opening-game starter, Michael Penix Jr., is coming off a season-ending knee injury and is now in a competition with Tua Tagovailoa for the gig.
Robinson, along with the recently extended London and Pitts, should again be a saving grace for the Falcons offense no matter who ends up winning the job under center.
That goes for the 2026 season and many more to come now that the star ball-carrier has agreed to a lucrative new deal.