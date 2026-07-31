Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs, Falcons' Bijan Robinson remain sidelined at training camp as contract talks continue

Both players have the résumé for a hefty paycheck.

Robinson led the league with 2,298 yards from scrimmage last season. He rushed for 1,478 yards with seven touchdowns and set career highs with 79 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns, earning an AP All-Pro selection and his second Pro Bowl appearance.

Gibbs, too, ranked in the top 10 with 1,228 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. After three years in the league, he's one of just four in league history to surpass 4,500 yards from scrimmage and score 45-plus touchdowns, and he's three-for-three in Pro Bowl selections.

A once underappreciated running back market has been reset as the Eagles awarded Saquon Barkley's Super Bowl run and Offensive Player of the Year campaign with a record-breaking two-year, $41 million extension ahead of last season.

Both Gibbs and Robinson are expected to seek similar figures, meaning there could be power -- and a discount -- in being the first team to cross the finish line.

Campbell figured the Lions would've done so already.

"I thought we'd have been done by now, but also, I know how this goes, man. I've been in this league a long time, player and a coach," he said. "So I'm not even sweating it."

A hold-in has proven a successful negotiation tactic before. James Cook, who held in at the start of last season, earned a four-year, $46 million extension with the Buffalo Bills.