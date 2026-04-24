2026 NFL Draft: Cardinals select Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love with No. 3 overall pick

Excitement and anticipation have been infused into the Arizona Cardinals offense before the Mike LaFleur era has officially kicked off.
The Cardinals selected Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
Love is the highest running back taken in the draft since Saquon Barkley was selected at No. 2 in 2018 by the New York Giants. Likewise, Love has made some Cardinals franchise history, becoming the first back drafted in the first round by the club since Beanie Wells (No. 31 overall) in 2009, and the highest since Garrison Hearst was also taken third overall in 1993.
Foregoing one of the top-tier defensive talents still available, the Cardinals made an offensive splash, providing their fanbase with reason to believe a more enthralling brand of football lies ahead.
Love vaults to the top of a Cardinals backfield that includes veteran grinder James Conner and Trey Benson, both returning from injury-shortened years, as well as free-agent signee Tyler Allgeier. Though it remains to be seen just how reps and opportunities are divvied up by LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Love, despite his draft status, could well flourish if reps are split.
Love is a different prospect than Conner, Benson and Allgeier, of course. He's a big play waiting to happen, having thrilled at Notre Dame, averaging 6.7 yards per carry over his three college seasons, and drawn an overflow of just-how-high-will-he-go buzz ahead of Thursday night's festivities.
A two-year starter for the Irish, Love combined for an FBS-best 40 touchdowns over the past two seasons, averaging 6.9 yards per carry each campaign. Love broke out in the 2024 season with 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdown runs on only 163 carries in 16 games, helping the Irish reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Ohio State. Then Love bettered those numbers in 2025, even with the Irish missing the playoffs and foregoing a bowl game, rushing 199 times for 1,372 yards and 18 rushing scores in 12 outings.
Love is a well-built, explosive athlete for the position. He offers great straight-line speed, excellent short-area burst, terrific contact balance and sturdy ball security. He's always seemingly falling forward and runs extremely hard, whether it's between the tackles or around the edge. Love has the potential to be a quality receiver, and he's already a willing pass protector.
Although Love isn't yet a great receiver or runner between the tackles, he can improve in both areas. He wasn't asked to catch the ball often at Notre Dame, but he appears to have the skill for it with time and practice. Love will occasionally crash into blocks or miss some open lanes, so developing some patience as a runner is the next phase of his development. And can he be a true workhorse? That remains a question.
But with a low college workload -- 499 touches in three seasons -- Love has a ton of tread left on his tires, and he won't turn 21 years old until May. In a draft class that lacks blue chip talents, Love is one of the highest-floor prospects available. Running backs don't often get drafted as high as Love was, but he appears to be worth the lofty landing spot.
With Love at running back, Trey McBride at tight end and Marvin Harrison Jr. at wide receiver, the skill positions in Arizona are rife with talent and possibility.