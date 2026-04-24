2026 NFL Draft: Cardinals select Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love with No. 3 overall pick

A two-year starter for the Irish, Love combined for an FBS-best 40 touchdowns over the past two seasons, averaging 6.9 yards per carry each campaign. Love broke out in the 2024 season with 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdown runs on only 163 carries in 16 games, helping the Irish reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Ohio State. Then Love bettered those numbers in 2025, even with the Irish missing the playoffs and foregoing a bowl game, rushing 199 times for 1,372 yards and 18 rushing scores in 12 outings.

Love is a well-built, explosive athlete for the position. He offers great straight-line speed, excellent short-area burst, terrific contact balance and sturdy ball security. He's always seemingly falling forward and runs extremely hard, whether it's between the tackles or around the edge. Love has the potential to be a quality receiver, and he's already a willing pass protector.

Although Love isn't yet a great receiver or runner between the tackles, he can improve in both areas. He wasn't asked to catch the ball often at Notre Dame, but he appears to have the skill for it with time and practice. Love will occasionally crash into blocks or miss some open lanes, so developing some patience as a runner is the next phase of his development. And can he be a true workhorse? That remains a question.

But with a low college workload -- 499 touches in three seasons -- Love has a ton of tread left on his tires, and he won't turn 21 years old until May. In a draft class that lacks blue chip talents, Love is one of the highest-floor prospects available. Running backs don't often get drafted as high as Love was, but he appears to be worth the lofty landing spot.