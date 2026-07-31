Two of the NFL’s most productive running backs haven’t gotten off to the races quite yet at training camp.

The Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson have been just mere spectators as they play their hands in an apparent contract "hold-in" as their teams get to work.

Lions coach Dan Campbell and Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski insist the focus remains on the active participants.

“My job is to coach who’s out there right now," Campbell said Thursday. “I love the kid, but man, I’ve got a team to coach right now.”

As for Stefanski’s outlook: “Just coach the football team. Understand there’s a business side to what we do.”

The first-year Falcons coach said he has had conversations with Robinson, but those will remain private.

“I don’t think it’s fair to share those types of things, and I think we all trust in the process, what’s going on," he said.