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NFL Network: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts agrees to three-year, $54M contract

Published: Jun 23, 2026 at 05:02 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Kyle Pitts won't be playing the 2026 season on the franchise tag. Instead, he'll be doing so on a new contract.

Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms on a three-year, $54 million extension that includes $36 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Coming off arguably his best career season, Pitts will average $18 million per season on his new deal, which puts him at third in the league among tight ends. He now trails the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle ($19.1 million APY) and the Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride ($19 million).

The Falcons placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Pitts on Feb. 24. He was one of four players to have a tag applied this offseason and is the third to sign an extension following the Indianapolis Colts' Daniel Jones and the New York Jets' Breece Hall. The only tagged player yet to receive an extension is George Pickens of the Dallas Cowboys, who have stated they will not be negotiating an extension this offseason with the wideout.

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions is July 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

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For Atlanta, a theme has been underlined this offseason by team president Matt Ryan and new general manager Ian Cunningham: Atlanta is keeping its first-round band together.

Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, is the second top-10 pick of the Falcons to sign a long-term pact this offseason after wide receiver Drake London (No. 8 overall in 2022), inked an extension earlier in June.

Next up is running back Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 selection of the '23 draft, who will certainly be at the top of the running back market once he signs a new deal.

Pitts, the highest-drafted TE in modern draft history, exploded onto the scene with a Pro Bowl rookie campaign in which he registered 1,026 receiving yards. At the time he was just the second rookie tight end in history NFL to hit 1,000 receiving yards.

His next three seasons were sub-par, however, with Pitts' never topping 53 catches, 667 yards or four touchdowns.

Pitts' future with the franchise was clearly in doubt in 2025 -- the last of his rookie contract.

He responded with 88 receptions, 928 yards and five touchdowns, flexing his skills down the stretch of an 8-9 season. In particular, he shined in a prime-time win over the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he had 11 catches for 166 yards and three TDs.

That strong impressions and Tuesday's news have underscored that Pitts is most certainly part of the Falcons' best laid plans ahead.

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