NFL Network: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts agrees to three-year, $54M contract

For Atlanta, a theme has been underlined this offseason by team president Matt Ryan and new general manager Ian Cunningham: Atlanta is keeping its first-round band together.

Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, is the second top-10 pick of the Falcons to sign a long-term pact this offseason after wide receiver Drake London (No. 8 overall in 2022), inked an extension earlier in June.

Next up is running back Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 selection of the '23 draft, who will certainly be at the top of the running back market once he signs a new deal.

Pitts, the highest-drafted TE in modern draft history, exploded onto the scene with a Pro Bowl rookie campaign in which he registered 1,026 receiving yards. At the time he was just the second rookie tight end in history NFL to hit 1,000 receiving yards.

His next three seasons were sub-par, however, with Pitts' never topping 53 catches, 667 yards or four touchdowns.

Pitts' future with the franchise was clearly in doubt in 2025 -- the last of his rookie contract.

He responded with 88 receptions, 928 yards and five touchdowns, flexing his skills down the stretch of an 8-9 season. In particular, he shined in a prime-time win over the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he had 11 catches for 166 yards and three TDs.