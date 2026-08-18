Broncos TE Evan Engram raves over Davis Webb offense: 'Built something for everybody'

The Davis Webb experiment looked primed for the regular season in the Denver Broncos' first preseason outing.

Webb took over play-calling from head coach Sean Payton this offseason after the new offensive coordinator received interest from around the league for head-coaching and play-calling roles. The fast-rising Webb, in just his fourth year as a coach, didn’t stumble given the chance to call plays, as the Broncos offense moved the ball up-and-down the field in their preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons last Friday, generating 359 yards, 27 points and 24 first downs on the night.

Sure, it was just preseason, but given the circumstances, it was notable that the Broncos offense didn’t dip, even without starting QB Bo Nix, who sat out the game. It wasn’t just a one-off experience either. Webb has been receiving positive reviews throughout the offseason and camp.

“One of the most impressive things is he’s really just kind of built something for everybody,” tight end Evan Engram said, via the Denver Post. “Everybody’s got plays. Anytime anybody is getting the ball, it’s an explosive. You look at (wide receiver) Pat Bryant and the camp he’s having. Courtland (Sutton), he’s balling as usual. Troy Franklin’s flying all over the field. The running backs are getting active. Tight ends are making plays.

“So, that’s probably been the most impressive thing. He’s utilizing all his weapons and I think that’s going to allow us to be more dangerous when the live bullets come.”