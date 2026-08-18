Broncos TE Evan Engram raves over Davis Webb offense: 'Built something for everybody'
The Davis Webb experiment looked primed for the regular season in the Denver Broncos' first preseason outing.
Webb took over play-calling from head coach Sean Payton this offseason after the new offensive coordinator received interest from around the league for head-coaching and play-calling roles. The fast-rising Webb, in just his fourth year as a coach, didn’t stumble given the chance to call plays, as the Broncos offense moved the ball up-and-down the field in their preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons last Friday, generating 359 yards, 27 points and 24 first downs on the night.
Sure, it was just preseason, but given the circumstances, it was notable that the Broncos offense didn’t dip, even without starting QB Bo Nix, who sat out the game. It wasn’t just a one-off experience either. Webb has been receiving positive reviews throughout the offseason and camp.
“One of the most impressive things is he’s really just kind of built something for everybody,” tight end Evan Engram said, via the Denver Post. “Everybody’s got plays. Anytime anybody is getting the ball, it’s an explosive. You look at (wide receiver) Pat Bryant and the camp he’s having. Courtland (Sutton), he’s balling as usual. Troy Franklin’s flying all over the field. The running backs are getting active. Tight ends are making plays.
“So, that’s probably been the most impressive thing. He’s utilizing all his weapons and I think that’s going to allow us to be more dangerous when the live bullets come.”
In last week’s game, six different targets had at least one catch of 15-plus yards, led by a 40-yarder to Courtland Sutton from backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
Engram, who cited Webb’s presence on the coaching staff as the main reason he chose to join Denver last year, is on track to be used in a more varied role than last season. Thus far he’s been moved around the formation and asked to block more rather than just being a slot-target as he was in an up-and-down first season. Getting the TE more involved would help open up the offense more than it was a year ago.
The 31-year-old tight end praised Webb’s ability to turn over “every stone in his preparation.”
Obviously, Webb isn’t completely scrapping the offense. He’s worked under Payton and the bulk of the concepts and plans remain the same. But how the OC deploys things will add a new wrinkle. Engram said the changes have been easy to manage.
“It’s on an even bigger scale than just the offense,” he said. “You know the standard, you’re in the culture, you get to know the guys a lot more. Obviously, Davis, there’s some different things in the offense, but it’s still the same family, still the same background in terms of the style we’re going to play.
“I’m definitely way more confident. Breaking the huddle a little bit more confident. Playing a lot faster.”
Given Payton’s experience, it was fair to question how it would go with the coach giving up play-calling duties to a first-timer. Teams with Super Bowl aspirations don’t have time to mess around and find out on the fly. Thus far, the answer has been a resounding positive out of Denver. The key will be keeping this sailing smoothly when the meaningful games commence.