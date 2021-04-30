Around the NFL

Falcons select Florida TE Kyle Pitts at fourth overall

Published: Apr 29, 2021 at 08:49 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Forgoing a potential franchise quarterback of the future, the Atlanta Falcons became the first team Thursday night to select a non-QB and made history in doing so.

With the No. 4 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Falcons picked Florida's Kyle Pitts, who became the highest-picked tight end in draft history.

The definition of a matchup nightmare, Pitts is a 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end who runs a 4.4 40-yard dash.

Having excelled against Southeastern Conference competition, Pitts boasts game-altering speed and ball skills that make him a huge asset in today's NFL in which new-age tight ends such as ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ and ﻿George Kittle﻿ have flourished.

In an eight-game junior season, Pitts piled up 43 catches for 770 yards and a whopping 12 touchdowns, finding the end zone on nearly 28% of his catches. The reigning John Mackey Award winner and the first tight end to be a Fred Biletnikoff Award finalist for the nation's top receiver, Pitts can line up inline, out wide, in the slot and basically wherever Falcons rookie head coach Arthur Smith wants him.

Some of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan﻿'s finest seasons came with Tony Gonzalez, one of the greatest tight ends of all-time, roaming the middle of the field. Now Atlanta has one of the most promising and hyped tight ends of all-time added to Ryan's arsenal.

Pitts is a different kind of talent who projects to be a difference maker for the Falcons.

