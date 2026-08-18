Cowboys' Jerry Jones still open to making big move despite adding Von Miller

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines at the start of training camp when he declared open to a substantive trade, including shipping out first-rounders, if anything percolated.

The recent signing of former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller didn’t change that calculus for Jones.

"Yes, if we had an opportunity, I would be," the owner said when asked if he’d still be interested in a splash move, via the team’s official website.

"It's as much about what I think of where we are, which I'm more positive than when we started camp, seriously, about what our chances are. And so I think if we saw an opportunity to take a little of the future and put it on this team, I'd do it if it would help us."

The hype around the Cowboys continues to grow. We knew they’d have a potent offense, assuming things didn’t unravel with George Pickens' contract situation, which was handled delicately by both sides. The question was whether the defense could improve after last year’s awful showing following the Micah Parsons trade.