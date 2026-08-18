Cowboys' Jerry Jones still open to making big move despite adding Von Miller
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines at the start of training camp when he declared open to a substantive trade, including shipping out first-rounders, if anything percolated.
The recent signing of former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller didn’t change that calculus for Jones.
"Yes, if we had an opportunity, I would be," the owner said when asked if he’d still be interested in a splash move, via the team’s official website.
"It's as much about what I think of where we are, which I'm more positive than when we started camp, seriously, about what our chances are. And so I think if we saw an opportunity to take a little of the future and put it on this team, I'd do it if it would help us."
The hype around the Cowboys continues to grow. We knew they’d have a potent offense, assuming things didn’t unravel with George Pickens' contract situation, which was handled delicately by both sides. The question was whether the defense could improve after last year’s awful showing following the Micah Parsons trade.
RELATED CONTENT
Thus far, the consensus has been positive. The hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker away from Philly was a brilliant move. The club imported starters like Rashan Gary, linebacker Dee Winters, safety Jalen Thompson, corner Cobie Durant. Drafted difference-makers Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence. Swiped third-rounder Jaishawn Barham, who has turned heads.
Couple those moves with the interior duo of Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, Donovan Ezeiruaku on the edge, the upside of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and corner DaRon Bland. On paper, this is a solid unit. Miller adds another pass-rushing weapon.
It’s easy to see why Jones is bullish.
"I'm even more excited today than I was when we started camp that our team is going to be one that if we can have some things go right for us, avoid some injury, we could really be something that we all want to be, and that's a team that's competing for the big game. Bottom line is, the answer is yes. If we saw something that would help us anyplace, we'd do it."
The rebuilt defense has emboldened Jones. It makes sense that if a piece comes available between now and the trade deadline that he believes could put them over the top -- particularly if a key injury strikes -- he’d make a bold move. It’s been long enough since the Cowboys have been playoff fodder.