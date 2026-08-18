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NFL news roundup: Falcons sign pass rusher Za'Darius Smith; Josh Jacobs returns to practice

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Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • DE Za'Darius Smith is signing a one-year, $6 million deal with Atlanta that can be worth up to $8 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smith joins a Falcons defense that will be without pass rushers Jalon Walker (torn ACL) for the 2026 season and James Pearce Jr. for the first eight games of the season after Pearce was suspended for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

  • WR Keon Coleman did not practice Tuesday and was wearing a walking boot.
  • CB Maxwell Hairston, who returned to practice Tuesday, told reporters he had been dealing with a groin injury.
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

  • RB Josh Jacobs (groin) will return to practice on Tuesday, per head coach Matt LaFleur.
Jacksonville Jaguars

INJURIES

Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

New York Jets

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • RB Breece Hall (groin) is expected to miss 2-3 weeks and be ready for the start of the regular season, per head coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets face the Titans in Week 1 on Sept. 13.

ROSTER CUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • WR Jalen McMillan (leg) returned to practice on Tuesday after missing more than a week, per local reporters.
  • TE Cade Ottonsat out practice with an undisclosed injury.
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

ROSTER CUTS