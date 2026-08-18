NFL news roundup: Falcons sign pass rusher Za'Darius Smith; Josh Jacobs returns to practice
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SIGNINGS
- DE Za'Darius Smith is signing a one-year, $6 million deal with Atlanta that can be worth up to $8 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smith joins a Falcons defense that will be without pass rushers Jalon Walker (torn ACL) for the 2026 season and James Pearce Jr. for the first eight games of the season after Pearce was suspended for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.
INJURIES
- WR Keon Coleman did not practice Tuesday and was wearing a walking boot.
- CB Maxwell Hairston, who returned to practice Tuesday, told reporters he had been dealing with a groin injury.
INJURIES
- RB LeQuint Allen will miss the rest of training camp after suffering a soft tissue injury on Monday, per local reporters.
- WR Parker Washington (undisclosed injury) is expected to return to practice next week.
SIGNINGS
- EDGE Nate Lynn
- CB Keenan Garber
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (groin) is expected to miss 2-3 weeks and be ready for the start of the regular season, per head coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets face the Titans in Week 1 on Sept. 13.
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Ben Barten
- EDGE Kingsley Jonathan was waived with an injury designation.
INJURIES
- WR Jalen McMillan (leg) returned to practice on Tuesday after missing more than a week, per local reporters.
- TE Cade Ottonsat out practice with an undisclosed injury.
SIGNINGS
- RB Craig Reynolds
- TE Tre' McKitty
- DT Maurice Hurst
- LB Krys Barnes
INJURIES
- RB Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve.
- WR River Cracraft was placed on IR.
ROSTER CUTS
- P Matt Haack
- K Jake Moody