Around the NFL

Falcons' Kyle Pitts becomes second rookie TE ever with 1,000-yard season

Published: Jan 02, 2022 at 02:28 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The Atlanta Falcons picked Kyle Pitts higher than any franchise had ever drafted a tight end when they selected him with the fourth overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft,

Pitts is supporting that selection with historical success.

Pitts became just the second rookie tight end in NFL history to tally 1,000 yards receiving on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

With a 61-yard catch from quarterback Matt Ryan in the first half, Pitts joined Hall of Famer Mike Ditka as the only rookies in league history to hit the mark in their first season. Now, Pitts will zero in on Ditka's rookie record of 1,076 yards set in 1961 with the Chicago Bears.

While "Iron Mike" was an all-time talent known for his ability to run through would-be tacklers and his toughness, Pitts is heralded for his versatility and ability to line up just about anywhere on the field for Atlanta's offense.

Entering Sunday's Week 17 contest, Pitts had 949 yards receiving and needed 51 to hit the magical 1,000-yard plateau. He got it and he's still going strong with Ditka's record, which has stood for 60 years, perhaps next up.

Related Content

news

Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 17's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz clears COVID-19 protocols, will play vs. Raiders

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is a go. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback cleared COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning and will play against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Frank Reich told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined, QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens in Week 17 vs. the Rams, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians clears COVID protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets

Bruce Arians is back. The Buccaneers HC has cleared COVID protocols and will be on the sideline Sunday against the Jets, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz﻿ was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Next up for Wentz will be testing out of COVID-19 protocols on Sunday to be able to take the field against the Raiders.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Bengals

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Saturday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 1

Notable injury and roster news from New Year's Day.  
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett looking to send Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out 'with a bang'

With plenty of signs pointing to Monday night being Ben  final home game at Heinz Field, Garrett's focused on giving the rival signal-caller a not-so fond farewell. 
news

Former Cowboys player, NFL head coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

Dan Reeves, who was a head coach of the Broncos, Giants and Falcons after playing with the Cowboys, has died at the age of 77. Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a coach and player. 
news

Lions HC Campbell: Return of RB D'Andre Swift 'a sight for sore eyes'

Lions RB D'Andre Swift makes his return vs. the Seahawks after a four-game absence, and coach Dan Campbell believes it could make for a strong finish to Detroit's season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW