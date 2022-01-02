Falcons' Kyle Pitts becomes second rookie TE ever with 1,000-yard season

The Atlanta Falcons picked Kyle Pitts higher than any franchise had ever drafted a tight end when they selected him with the fourth overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft,

Pitts is supporting that selection with historical success.

Pitts became just the second rookie tight end in NFL history to tally 1,000 yards receiving on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

With a 61-yard catch from quarterback Matt Ryan in the first half, Pitts joined Hall of Famer Mike Ditka as the only rookies in league history to hit the mark in their first season. Now, Pitts will zero in on Ditka's rookie record of 1,076 yards set in 1961 with the Chicago Bears.

While "Iron Mike" was an all-time talent known for his ability to run through would-be tacklers and his toughness, Pitts is heralded for his versatility and ability to line up just about anywhere on the field for Atlanta's offense.