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NFL Network: Falcons, WR Drake London agree to four-year, $141 million extension

Published: Jun 02, 2026 at 06:28 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Drake London has hauled in his biggest catch yet.

The standout wide receiver and the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a four-year, $141 million contract extension that includes $100 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $150 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

London's annual average salary of $35.25 million per year places him third among the league's highest-paid WRs, just above the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, according to Over the Cap.

With questions going into the season as to who will get the bulk of the starts at quarterback in 2026 -- Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. -- new team president Matt Ryan and new general manager Ian Cunningham have rewarded Atlanta's top target regardless of who's going to be throwing him the ball.

Since landing London with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Atlanta has found the USC product to be a reliable playmaker.

Across his four NFL seasons, London is averaging 77.3 receptions for 990.3 yards and 5.5 touchdowns per year, having led the Falcons in receptions and receiving yards in his first three campaigns before missing time due to injury in 2025.

What London has been able to put on the field has been all the more impressive considering he's had four different Week 1 starting quarterbacks throwing to him in as many years: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Kirk Cousins and Penix. With Penix coming back from a knee injury, it's quite likely Tagovailoa could continue the Week 1 starter merry go-round.

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Though London has his second contract, he's still looking for his first Pro Bowl nod, a snub most eye-opening when considering his all-star 2024 showing in which he had career bests of 100 receptions, 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hip and knee ailments prevented London, 24, from bettering those numbers last season, as he sat five games after missing just one in his career previously.

As Atlanta enters a new era with Ryan running the show as team president and a new GM in the front office and new head coach (Kevin Stefanski) on the sideline, London and running back extraordinaire Bijan Robinson will continue to be offensive focal points going forward.

With a new age taking shape for the Falcons, it's been made clear that London is one of the pillars for the present and future.

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