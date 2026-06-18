2026 NFL season: What We Learned during final wave of minicamps

3) What can Chiefs expect from Worthy? While much of the talk about Chiefs wide receivers this offseason has centered around Rashee Rice, there's another wideout in Kansas City whose role and output also deserve some scrutiny.

When the Chiefs traded up for Xavier Worthy in Round 1 two years ago, it felt like a perfect match between team and player. Worthy had a solid-to-good rookie season as a complementary playmaker, capping the season with a big showing in the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

All of that appeared to foretell a big Year 2. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1, Worthy was never the same. Despite playing a higher percentage of the team's snaps, his numbers decreased almost across the board. Yes, Patrick Mahomes' late-season injury impacted that, but Worthy had only one TD and averaged fewer than 50 receiving yards per game with Mahomes starting.

I don't know if Worthy ever will become a truly full-time player, as his size and route tree still lend to a more streamlined role, although few teams use first-round picks on that type of player. The Chiefs clearly thought he could be dynamic in their offense when they drafted him, and I still think Worthy has a chance to be that guy.

They'll need him, with Rice missing 22 games over the past two seasons due to suspension and injuries. Young WRs Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen might not be ready for major roles yet. There's also the matter of Mahomes coming off an ACL injury, and Eric Bieniemy's return to the coaching staff. This is a Chiefs offense that hasn't looked quite right for a few years now, after all.